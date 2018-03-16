Ethel M and CraftHaus host Chocolate and Beer Tasting for St. Patrick's Day

Ethel M Chocolates is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with CraftHaus Brewery by hosting a Beer and Chocolate Tasting on March 17.

Guests will get an in-depth lesson on pairings from a chocolatier as they sample seasonal brews and sweets.

Mark Mackey, a Research and Development Senior Scientist from Ethel M Chocolates, says he prefers the combination of beer and chocolate to another popular pairing: wine and chocolate.

"The richness of the cocoa butter... I find works really works nicely with the slight carbonation in beer," Mackey explained. "It actually activates the taste buds a little bit and stimulates the trigeminal nerve, so it adds a really nice body and overall taste experience when those two are paired well together."

From a brewer's perspective, CraftHaus owner Wyndee Forrest says that the grains in beer and the cacao nibs in chocolate are similar to one another, which is why they compliment each other so well.

"The roasted barley that's in beer also really compliments the chocolate notes," Forrest added.

Three tastings will be held at Ethel M Chocolates at 2 Cactus Garden Drive at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. on March 17. You can sign up for the experience here.