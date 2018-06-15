Elvis star on display at Neon Museum in Las Vegas

The Neon Museum has installed Elvis Presley’s star on its Electric Promenade donor’s walk, which leads from the La Concha visitor’s center to the main Neon Museum Boneyard.

The star was donated to the Neon Museum by the Viva Las Vegas Elvis Presley Fan Club in 2015.

Created as part of the Las Vegas Walk of Stars in front of the now-demolished Riviera Hotel & Casino, the Elvis star was sponsored by the Viva Las Vegas Club in 2008. The club raised the required $15,000 to fund its induction into the Walk of Stars.

The star came with official certificates and a plaque, which were given to the Graceland archives in January 2009. The star’s plaque was originally on display inside Graceland’s trophy room.