Dunkin' Foundation donating $500K grants to summer camps

For children battling illness, the anticipation of summer just got a little brighter thanks to funding from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The Foundation will award $500,000 in grants to summer camps to help these children experience the joy of the season at one of the many camps around the country designed just for them.

This year’s camp openings come with added excitement as many were unable to open their doors last summer amidst the pandemic and are in need of extra support.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has recognized the need this year was greater than ever and decided to activate the funding in time for the summer 2021 season.

While the past year was challenging for the camps, it was even more difficult for children living with cancer and other serious illnesses. Many are at higher risk for COVID-19 infection and complications, so their families had to take extra care to prevent exposure. Remote learning, cancelled activities, isolation from friends, and increased anxiety became parts of everyday life, on top of regular doctor’s office visits and treatments.

The Foundation has a mission of bringing joy to kids battling hunger or illness, and has funded camps like Camp Sunshine, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and Camp Okizu in the past.

These camps offer unique experiences and medical support as needed to ensure a safe experience.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will process grant applications for this funding on a rolling basis, beginning March 24, and donations will be made immediately upon approval. Camps for children with illnesses are invited to review details and apply for a grant here.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million since its inception in 2006 and will grant $7 million this year. A significant portion of giving over the past year has been centered around COVID-19 relief for families affected by the crisis.

Since March 2020, the Foundation has provided $3.25 million in emergency grants to hunger relief and health organizations, given more than 100,000 free cups of coffee to healthcare workers and emergency personnel, started a first-of-its-kind healthcare worker trauma relief program, Hero Recharge, with First Descents, and more.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click here.