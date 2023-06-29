Ducklings rescued from storm drain, returned to mother in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Good Samaritan was captured on video rescuing some ducklings from a storm drain in Summerlin on Wednesday.

Nate Bynum, a jogger who came across the scene near the Temple Sinai on Hillpointe Road in central Summerlin and captured the rescue on film.

According to Bynum, the men who rescued the ducklings — Trace and Steve Dantzig — used plastic gloves to carefully retrieve two ducks from the drain. They then reunited the ducks with their mother shortly after.

Ducklings rescued by Good Samaritans from storm drain in Summerlin

In the video, the ducklings can be seen walking in line with their mother and other siblings.