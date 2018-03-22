UPDATE: Las Vegas City Council approves funding for Fremont Street canopy upgrades

Katherine Jarvis
6:55 PM, Feb 13, 2018
49 mins ago

The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to approve the funding for the Fremont Street Experience canopy improvements.

The upgrade is expected to cost $28.5 million.

The Fremont Street Experience is putting in $12.8 million for the project and will receive $10.7 million from the city and $9.5 million from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The Fremont Street Experience video canopy is getting an upgrade.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved $9.5 million in a capital improvement grant to renovate the canopy. 

The canopy has not been updated in 14 years after first debuting in 1995. 

