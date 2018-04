The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center unveiled a new neon sign on Friday.

According to a press release from the Events Center, the new revolving sign reflects the venue's recently updated logo.

The new display also comes with the venue's updated appearance. It will arrive just in time for the Event Center's 2018 season, which includes Las Rageous on April 20-21, Punk Rock Bowling on May 25-28, and Vans Warped Tour on June 29.