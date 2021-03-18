Downtown Las Vegas debuts garage for Uber drivers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is giving Uber drivers a place of their own.

A new garage owned by the city gives drivers using the Uber app a place to use the restroom and connect to WiFi while they wait for their next ride.

The goal is to make streets downtown less congested.

The garage on 3rd Street between Lewis and Clark avenues.

It's open beginning on St. Patrick's Day through the weekend. After that, the garage will only be open from 4 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. on Monday.

Where to find the garage: