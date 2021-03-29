Dog Haus debuting new limited-time item

Dog Haus is taking guests’ tastebuds on an unforgettable trip across the Pacific Ocean with the debut of its newest limited-time item.

As part of its Chef Collaboration Series, Würstmacher Adam Gertler and Dog Haus’ culinary team partnered with renowned TV personality and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Las Vegas Chef/Restaurateur Chris Oh to launch Buldogi – an all-beef dog topped with Korean barbecue beef, K-POP kimchi mayo, pickled vegetables, a sunny side up egg, scallions and furikake, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

This one-of-a-kind item is available at Dog Haus locations nationwide from April 1 through May 16. For each purchase of the Buldogi, Dog Haus will donate $1 to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry.

Every couple months, the acclaimed gourmet hot dog, sausage and burger concept teams up with the country’s top chefs to craft limited-time items showcasing their own elite, exceptional style.

A month following the item’s launch at Dog Haus, each chef will also dish up offshoot items for The Absolute Brands – a restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and multiple unique virtual concepts. Offered exclusively through The Absolute Brands’ delivery- and pickup-only concepts – which currently include Bad Mutha Clucka, Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos – $1 of the purchase price from each of The Absolute Brands’ items in the series will also be donated to No Kid Hungry

To date, Dog Haus has raised over $100,000 for No Kid Hungry, which has helped to provide 1 million meals to children in need. $1 can provide up to 10 meals.

For more information, check out their website.