DJ Pauly D launches new virtual restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Forget about the cabs! The sandwiches are here!

DJ Pauly D is breaking into the foodie world, with his new virtual restaurant brand called Pauly D’s Italian Subs!

The sandwiches include Italian, turkey pesto, salami and more.

"The feedbacks been great. People are in my dms' s sending me pictures of them eating the subs saying it tastes like Pauly D,” DJ Pauly D said. “They're like if an Italian sandwich was a person it would be you.”

The virtual restaurant concept is something celebs like Mariah Carey and Tyga have launched as well. There's no physical location for dining and its delivery only. They set up and make the food inside existing restaurants helping those restaurants also stay afloat.

“It gives them another form of revenue. And, and they're able to do that because we're actually implementing it into their kitchens using their equipment, their staff, their everything with my ingredients, our formula, what we created with Chef Eric,” DJ Pauly D said.

Of course you can’t talk to DJ Pauly D without without asking him about Las Vegas! The superstar DJ said he’s been going a little stir crazy at home and is excited to get back in the DJ booth soon.

“It's been interesting for me,” DJ Pauly D said. “Last year this time I was on tour during spring break. I was in a different state every single day, doing the Vegas pool parties and what not. So, this pandemic put me home and I was able to enjoy my home and enjoy the different things that Vegas has to offer as well, like the hiking and I'm riding my street bikes and stuff like that. So it was good. Got some some alone time. I’m over it now. I'm ready to get back to those Vegas pool parties though.”

DJ Pauly D’s Italian subs is offered right here in Las Vegas. You can order subs exclusively on Grubhub.

If you’re a restaurant interested in hosting this virtual restaurant concept just visit www.paulydssubs.com

