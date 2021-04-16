DJ Erock continues residency for 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we get ready for strip properties to hit 100% capacity on June 1, those in the hospitality industry are getting back to work and that includes DJ's.

After more than a year away its time for Las Vegas' DJ Erock to dust off the turntables and get back to the DJ booth.

Before his residency was put on pause he was DJing for big crowds and packed pools every weekend in Las Vegas for the past 12 years.

"We didn't know what was going to happen, you know, we heard all these rumors and stuff like that, like, you know, but we had no idea that the pandemic would, would definitely affect us in this way," says Erock.

Since he couldn't perform in person he along with a lot of other DJ's turned to social media, specifically the live streaming platform Twitch.tv where he played for people all over the world and made some extra cash.

But now he's perfected his skills and is restarting his residency at Daylight Beach Club inside Mandalay Bay.

"It's an amazing feeling, you know, not only to be able to be in front of people and play a live show again, but just to be a part of a team again, you know, just to be a part of you know," Erock says.

DJ Erock says there's no party like a Vegas party.