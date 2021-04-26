Distill and Remedy accepting donations for package drive

Operation: USO Care Package Drive, an annual, month-long donation drive geared towards giving back to the troops and their families, is coming back to all Distill and Remedy’s location this May.

Beginning May 1, the beloved establishments will collect donations to fill up as many care packages as possible.

Donations can be made in the form of goods or monetary contributions and can be dropped off at the following locations:

- Distill Warm Springs – 7150 S. Durango Dr.

- Distill Rainbow – 6945 S. Rainbow Blvd.

- Distill Flamingo – 4140 S. Durango Dr.

- Distill Decatur – 5750 S. Decatur Blvd.

- Distill Am Pac – 1231 American Pacific Dr.

- Distill Cheyenne – 7790 W. Cheyenne Ave.

- Distill Summerlin – 10820 W. Charleston Blvd.

- Distill Southern Highlands – 4830 W. Pyle Ave.

- Distill Centennial Hills – 6430 N. Durango Dr.

- Remedy’s St. Rose – 3265 St. Rose Pkwy.

- Remedy’s Conestoga – 530 Conestoga Way

Locals are encouraged to give back to the troops and donate items from the USO donation list including individually-packed snacks and drinks, toiletries such as deodorant, toothpaste and hygiene products such as brushes and razors. Donations and monetary contributions will be accepted until May 31.

For more information, click here.