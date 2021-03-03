DISCOVERY Children's Museum announces inaugural 5k fundraising event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — DISCOVERY Children's Museum has announced its inaugural 5k fundraising event.

The museum says this year's event will be completely virtual.

Registrants will receive a packet filled with goodies like a race medal, gaiter, stickers, and scavenger hunt for kids, as well as instructions for printing their race bibs, mile makers, and finish line.

Participants will also have access to fun blogs, running groups, and playlists. And everyone is invited to participate in the Best Costume and Most Unique Run contests. The museum reminds participants to just make sure to posts their experiences on social media, tagging @discoverylv and use the hashtag #DISCOVERYkids5k!

This is an inclusive event and the pace is yours to set.

Do the miles over the course of two weeks or run them all at once.

For more information and to register visit discoverykidslv.org.