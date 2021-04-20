World’s largest vintage motorcycle auction returns April 28

Mecum Auctions’ annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction will take place this April 28 to May 1 at the Las Vegas Convention Center featuring an estimated 1,750 motorcycles to cross the auction block.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary year, the event is recognized as the largest global gathering of consignors, buyers and spectators who share a passion for the history, beauty and camaraderie invoked and inspired by vintage and antique motorcycles.

Among the 13 collections currently consigned to the auction are a total of 386 consignments, of which 325 are offered at no reserve. Private collection highlights include 96 offerings from The Dick Ray Estate Collection—which includes BSAs, Nortons, Triumphs and many others at no reserve—and another 90 no-reserve offerings from The Stephenson Collection, including a historic 1929 Douglas SW5 Speed Model (Lot F142).

The J.C. Burgin Collection is another main attraction assemblage slated to sell in Vegas, and this group of approximately 50 motorcycles stands miraculously as one of the only collections in the world to contain at least one example of all 12 of Harley-Davidson’s famed Knucklehead series. From the 1936 Harley-Davidson EL (Lot S104) and the ultra-rare 1943 Harley-Davidson E Model (Lot S111), all the way up through the 1947 Harley-Davidson FL (Lot S115), all 12 model years of the venerable Knucklehead are present and accounted for, all are in stunning condition and all will be offered at absolute no reserve.

Bidder registration for Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycles 2021 is available in advance online and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two to all four auction days.

For those unable to attend in person, enhanced remote bidding options are also available, with options for both online and telephone bidding.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the vehicle auction beginning at 10 a.m.