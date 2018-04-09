Win tickets to free Brothers Osborne concert

Nashville's Brothers Osborne are performing in Downtown Las Vegas on April 13 and you could win a free ticket.

The performance is set to take place during a special FRYEDAYS event at 4 p.m. at the headquarters for Zappos.

The Brothers Osborne will be in town for the 53rd Annual ACM Awards on April 15. They are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year as well as Music Video of the Year for their Top 10 rowdy hit “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Brothers Osborne recently released their new single “Shoot Me Straight” off their upcoming sophomore album Port Saint Joe available April 20. Critics are praising the “epic rocker” (Rolling Stone) with industry critic Bob Lefsetz noting, “Brothers Osborne could single-handedly bring back the art of guitar.”

Last month, Frye announced their most recent Hometown Pride campaign featuring the GRAMMY-nominated duo.

Fans can enter to win tickets by clicking here. Fans will also be able to watch the concert at www.zappos.com.