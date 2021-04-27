Where to get prime rib in Las Vegas on National Prime Rib Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s National Prime Rib Day and there’s lots of delicious prime rib in Las Vegas.

Primarily Prime Rib inside the South Point hotel-casino offers several cuts. All of their prime ribs are specially selected, aged and slowly roasted to ensure full flavor and tenderness.

Cuts include:

South Point Cut – The most popular cut, 10 ounces ($19.95)

– The most popular cut, 10 ounces ($19.95) English Cut – A thinly sliced cut, 10 ounces ($19.95)

– A thinly sliced cut, 10 ounces ($19.95) Blackened Cajun Style – Seared with creole spices, 10 ounces ($24.95)

– Seared with creole spices, 10 ounces ($24.95) The Rodeo Cut - Sliced thick for your pleasure, 16 ounces ($28.95)

- Sliced thick for your pleasure, 16 ounces ($28.95) The Cowboy Cut - For the really hungry, try this extra-thick, double-cut with the bone, 26 ounces ($33.95)

Entress include your choice of Prime salad, spinach salad or a cup of soup and baked or mashed potatoes or seasonal vegetables.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is also a prime choice for prime rib. Enjoy six various cuts of certified Angus beef including 45-day dry-aged prime rib either a la carte or as a dinner that includes: Lawry’s famous spinning bowl salad, buttery mashed potatoes, classic Yorkshire pudding, and Lawry’s whipped cream horseradish.

The dry-aged prime rib will be available April 23-27 for dine-in and takeout. This specialty primerib is aged for 45 days during which the moisture is drawn out of the beef, intensifying its natural flavor and making it even more tender with a buttery, slightly nutty flavor.

Lucky Penny at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa and Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa and Casino are also highlight their prime rib offerings for National Prime Rib Day:

Prime Rib Hash ($15.99) - prime rib, two sunny up eggs, yukon potatoes, peppers, onions, scallions, spicy BBQ aioli, toast or housemade biscuit

Prime Rib Dip ($12.99) - shaved prime rib, crunchy baguette, au jus, creamy horseradish

Prime Rib ($19.99) - 12 oz. prime rib, baked or mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, au jus, creamy horseradish; available nightly 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. (upgrade Prime Rib to 16 oz. for an additional $4.99)

Brass Fork at Palace Station is offering: