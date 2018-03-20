Where to celebrate Cinco De Mayo 2017 in Las Vegas

Cinco De Mayo is a Friday this year and plenty of venues are making a day (and sometimes more) out of it for the celebration.



Here's some specials and events around the Las Vegas valley.

Alibi Ultra Lounge at Aria

The lounge will be offering specials through May 7 for Cinco De Mayo, including Tequila Anejo Old Fashion, Michelada and Poloma, which will cost between $16-$19 each.

ameriCAN Beer and Cocktails

On May 5, the Cinco de Mayo festivities carry on at The LINQ Promenade with Mexican canned beer specials throughout the day.

Beer Park

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas will be the setting for a Cinco de Mayo rooftop party hosted by Hornitos on May 5, featuring Peacharita for $11, margarita pitchers for $44, and shots of Hornitos tequila for $9. Exclusively for Cinco de Mayo, Beer Park will offer $3 street tacos from a roaming taco cart, and $4 smoked Mexican street corn. Hornitos models will offer gusts tequila samples from 7 to 10 p.m. Beer Park will also offer live music by a mariachi band at 5 p.m. and a DJ at 7 p.m. The venue will have a piñata and oversized yard games, including giant Jenga, connect four, beer pong and pool, available for all guests.

Cabo Wabo

Cabo Wabo will offer drink specials, including the Cabo Flight, three sample shots of different Cabo Wabo tequilas, including blanco, reposado and anejo, priced at $21. Live music will be played throughout the day and signature dishes, such as the nacho platter, made with a house cheese blend, refried beans, jalapeño, Cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole, priced at $14.95 will also be available.

Cafe Americano

Café Americano, located in the main lobby of Caesars Palace, will offer Cinco de Mayo specials on May 5 and May 6. Guests can purchase a Dos Equis amber or lager beer with a shot of El Jimador tequila for only $10. Promotional girls will keep the party going all weekend with swag giveaways for guests in attendance.

Cantina Laredo

Cantina Laredo is throwing a party in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Available now through the holiday and priced at $12 each, patrons can sip on limited-time only libations, including Blood Orange ‘Rita, La Favorita and Tajin Watermelon 'Rita. On May 5, Cantina Laredo will offer the Cinco 'Rita for only $5 (originally $11.50) as well as $3 import and $2 domestic beers. Happy hour specials will be available all day and feature dishes such as: Quesadillas al Carbon ($6), Ahi Tuna Tacos ($5), Carnitas Sliders ($5), Camaron Y Chorizo Empanadas (5) and more. There will be live entertainment, including a Mariachi band and DJ. A new addition to the party is Benny the Burro, an 8-foot tall piñata, which will be filled with prizes valued at more than $1,000, including gift cards, shirts, hats and more. Guests who purchase a holiday cocktail will receive an opportunity at bat to win. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., there will be happy hour food and drink specials and live entertainment while from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be the Benny the Burro activity to win prizes.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

On May 5, the Cinco De Mayo festivities get underway with a day filled with fun, food and fiesta. Get the day started “Breakfast & Buzz” from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a 32 oz. Michelada and two egg and chorizo tacos ($20). Throughout the day offerings include ($3) street tacos, ($4) Mexican street corn, ($8) Patrón shots, ($20) 45 oz. margaritas and a mariachi band.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is bringing new life to Cinco de Mayo this year with a limited edition, barrel-aged margarita -- the Smoking Barrel –- that features Patrón Reposado tequila, Patrón Citrónge, lime, and agave nectar. The Smoking Barrel ($16) will be available at The Chandelier, as well as at the Boulevard Pool, from May 5-7 and be limited to 510 cocktails before the barrel runs out.

The District at Green Valley Ranch

The District at Green Valley Ranch invites the community to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The fiesta will feature a live Mariachi Band performing in the courtyard. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m.

El Cortez hotel-casino

On May 5, El Cortez will offer specials on drinks and food throughout the day. Guests can enjoy free chips and salsa at all bars inside the casino with the purchase of a Patron beverage from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Cinco celebrators who purchase a $5 Patron cocktail from any casino bar will receive a ticket for complimentary street tacos or guacamole and chips, all day. Ticket holders can redeem tickets at the taco stand outside of Ike’s Bar on Fremont Street, while enjoying the musical stylings of the mariachi band strolling throughout the casino from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

El Segundo Sol

Beginning May 4 until May 7, El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show will be hosting the ultimate Cinco de Mayo extravaganza. To kick things off, the Happy Hour menu will be available all day on May 4 in the bar area, followed by specials on Friday and Saturday such as $5.50 El Jimador Margaritas, $5 Herradura shots and $3 Modelo Drafts. There will be a mariachi band on Friday and live DJs on Saturday. Visit elsegundosol.com for the full lineup of specials and live music.

El Tiempo block party at Texas Station

El Tiempo, the largest Hispanic newspaper in Las Vegas, will host a block party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo sponsored by La Bonita Supermarkets and Friendly Ford from 5 to 10 p.m. May 5. El Tiempo Cinco de Mayo will feature live music, food from the city’s best Hispanic restaurants and food trucks, vendors and a Kids Zone. The free event, with complimentary parking, will also feature live lucha libre matches from local pro-wrestling promotions, Big Valley Wrestling, and the launch of El Tiempo’s upcoming Miss El Tiempo (Nevada USA) pageant. The entertainment line-up includes performances by The Roaming Mariachis, Sengelistli Azteca, Escuadrón Sierreño, Sin City Salseros, Zigma by Polo Armendariz, Voces Divinas de México and La Proyección de Durango.

The celebration continues inside Texas Station as Mariachi roam the casino floor throughout the festival. The official after party starts at Texas Station’s South Padre at 8 p.m., with DJ EXLS playing the latest hits, and continues with the live band “Volume 1” at 9 p.m. Admission is free but guests must be 21 or older.



Bingo and Lotería returns to Texas Station with a special session on May 5 inside the bingo room at 11 p.m. Participants who purchase their regular bingo game for $20 also receive a Tabla to play Lotería. The Lotería game will be hosted by popular Univisión Nevada News Anchors Gabriel Preciado and Nathaly Alcala. Must be 21 or older to play bingo and Lotería.

First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas

First Friday Foundation announces that May 5th First Friday’s theme is “El Grito de Dolores,” as the event falls on Cinco de Mayo. First Friday's Featured Artists –- Cult 33 is the hive-minded artist collective for Dan 45, SNIPT, There She Is & You Killed Me First. First Friday’s Featured Entertainers –- Clouded Leopards. First Friday South opens again for May 5 First Friday: Streets will be blocked from 7 to 11 p.m. from California Avenue to the north, Casino Center Boulevard to the east, Colorado Avenue to the south and Antique Alley (one block east of Main Street) to the west. Tilting the Basin will be open for patrons to enjoy with parking options on Commerce Street from 6 to 9 p.m. Food and drink, entertainment, gallery tours, hands-on art and discussions about a permanent art museum in Las Vegas (920 S. Commerce St.).

Flour & Barley

The brick oven pizza spot has its own “Cinco de Pie-O” fiesta! Available now until through May 8, the Carne Asada Pie is topped with ranchero salsa, carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and a creme drizzle and is priced at $19.

Golden Nugget's The Tank

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Tank. From 7-10 p.m. enjoy tacos, tequila, and beer all night long while sitting poolside. Must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets can be purchased here.

Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar

$19.50 Guy’s Loaded Carne Asada Fries and $10 Modelo draft and a shot of Patrón.

The Hideaway

Scotty and the Silver Dollar Prophets at the Hideaway Las Vegas, 3369 Thom Boulevard, Las Vegas. Food and drink specials and live music with special guests. The event starts at 9 p.m.

High Roller

At The High Roller Observation Wheel, the Happy Half Hour will transform into a Tequila Takeover where Sauza Blue will host in-cabin demonstrations on how to make the perfect margarita. Happy Half Hour is one 30-minute rotation with an in-cabin open bar. Happy Half Hour tickets can be purchased here. In addition, come sunset, The High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit red, green and white throughout the evening.

Hussong's Cantina at Boca Park

Drink specials include Hornitos Reposado Original Margarita (Hornitos Reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice) for $10, Cadillac Margarita (Tres Generations Reposado tequila and a splash of Grand Marnier) for $15, shots of Hornitos Reposado and 901 Blanco are $4 and 24 oz. cans of select beers (Cornoa, Pacifico, Modelo Especial and Modelo Michelada) for $5.



Hussong's Cantina inside The Shoppes at Mandalay Place

Drink specials include Hornitos Reposado Original Margarita (Hornitos Reposado tequila, agave nectar and fresh squeezed lime juice) for $12, Cadillac Margarita (Tres Generations Reposado tequila and a splash of Grand Marnier) for $18 and shots of Hornitos Reposado and 901 Blanco are $5.

Hyde Bellagio

On May 5, partygoers are invited to kick off the weekend at the fountain-side hotspot and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Don Julio Farmer's Market Margarita Bar from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Afterwards, guests can keep the party going with Hyde's festive party package, The 3 Amigos, featuring a mariachi band presentation, Don Julio Blanco, Don Julio Reposado and Don Julio 1942. Additionally, guests can enjoy the Mule's Rita, made with Don Julio 1942 and dance the night away with electrifying sounds by DJ Ikon.

Jaburritos

Specials include $5 sangria and Modelo all day for the holiday.

Juan's Flaming Fajitas and Cantina

Cinco de Mayo drink specials are from May 1-5. They include $3 Corona or Modelo Especial each, $5 shots of Patron silver tequila and $5 Margaritas of Sauza tequila. Happy hour food specials from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Latin Kings of Comedy at Tropicana Las Vegas

Tropicana Las Vegas and the Laugh Factory are teaming up to launch its all-new "Laugh Factory Concert Series." The first event will feature Latino comedy superstar, Paul Rodriguez, during Cinco De Mayo weekend, along with friends Joey Medina, Manny Maldonado and Gene Pompa. The shows are May 5 at 9 p.m. and May 6 at 10 p.m. Tickets for this 18+ show are priced from $39.95 to $79.95 per person (excludes taxes and fees).

LEVEL UP at MGM Grand

The bar will be offering specials through May 7 for Cinco De Mayo, including Michelada, Tequila Old Fashioned, Grapefruit Paloma and One Day in Tijuana, which will cost between $16-$19 each.

LVMPD, Commissioner Kirkpatrick Cinco De Mayo celebration

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northeast Area Command are hosting a Cinco de Mayo community event with free food, music, games and special guests from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5 at the Cora Coleman Senior Center and Bob Price Recreation Center at 2050 Bonnie Lane. The centers are just off Lake Mead Boulevard and Bonnie Lane on the east side of the Las Vegas Valley. The festivities will occupy much of the recreational area behind the Cora Coleman and Bob Price centers. Admission to the event is free, as is the traditional Mexican food, games and entertainment at the event, which will include Mariachi bands, kids from nearby schools who will be singing, and even a few dancing horses, as well as over 20 local vendors to offer services and be on hand for questions and offer guidance.

Lyft Las Vegas

New Las Vegas users can use code CINCOLV for $2 off 10 rides through May 15 at http://www.lyft.com/i/CINCOLV.

LINQ Promenade

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with music and dance at The LINQ Promenade. Party-goers will enjoy a live band covering popular songs with a Mariachi flair, accompanied by traditional Mariachi dancers and festive décor. The Fountain Stage will serve as the heart of the party and feature live entertainment.

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy on West Sahara Avenue is enlisting the community to celebrate the holiday while giving back. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Nacho Daddy holds a spicy Cinco de Mayo party while encouraging donations to their charitable partner, Three Square. During this event, guests can bring monetary donations or items from the nonprofit’s “wish list” while enjoying Nacho Daddy fare. Nacho Daddy’s outdoor party features $2 street tacos and Mexican street corn, $4 beer, $6 margaritas and, of course, plenty of their signature scorpion shots. Party-goers can also try their luck with a raffle for exclusive Nacho Daddy gear and other prizes, enjoy fun games like cornhole and extreme Jenga, see Nacho Daddy’s celeb fans, and rock out to live music from 5-8 p.m. Every person donating will receive a free beer or margarita (one per customer). In addition to monetary donations, Three Square is in need of a variety of items including meat/high protein – canned meats, fish, spam and stew, mac & cheese, soups, rice, beans; dairy – canned and powdered milk; breads/cereals – baking mixes, cereals, oatmeal, flour, sugar; and allergy friendly products – soy, almond and rice milk, gluten free boxed baking mixes, soups and pastas, alternative nut butters. A full list of acceptable donation items is available online at www.threesquare.org.

Off the Strip

Inside specials include Soup of the Day – Pozole; $15 chicken rolled tacos (5 per order) with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese; $16 shrimp ceviche served with tri-color tortilla chips; and $18 Chilaquiles Skillet (breakfast only) – diced carne asada, queso fresco, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, sliced avocado and two fried eggs. While outside specials include Chicken Rolled, Tacos and Churros. All specials above will be available May 5 through May 7.

O’Sheas

Specials include $30 Corona 5-bottle and $10 Sauza Margaritas. There will be a Junior Mariachi Band and promo models with a tequila ice luge.

Pancho's Mexican Restaurant

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will host an all-day fiesta featuring mariachis, traditional Mexican food and tequila shot specials on May 5. A mariachi band will perform traditional Mexican music for revelers from noon to 5 p.m. both inside and outside the restaurant. Available throughout the restaurant, tequila specials will include shots of Hornitos silver and Hornitos Lime, Hornitos Black Barrel, and Hornitos Spiced Honey tequilas, priced at $5 and shots of Patrón silver, priced at $9. Handcrafted margaritas will also be available for purchase, including the Jalapeño Margarita, made with Zarco Silver tequila mixed with house-made margarita mix, triple sec, and topped with sliced jalapeño and a Tajín powder rim garnish, priced at $10.75. Inside the restaurant, guests can enjoy Pancho’s signature menu items including Camarones a la Diabla, made with sautéed shrimp, caramelized onions and roasted garlic simmered in a special Diabla sauce with roasted Gualjillo chiles, served with green rice and grilled julienned vegetables, priced at $19.95 for lunch and $25.95 for dinner; Pancho’s Chimichanga Especial, a flour tortilla filled with chunks of seasoned pork, cheese and green chile verde sauce, deep friend and topped with sour cream and guacamole, served with Mexican-style rice and beans, priced at $15.95 for lunch and $18.95 for dinner; and “Wahoo” Fish Tacos, made with two flour tortillas filled with grilled Wahoo fish, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sour cream, served with Mexican-style rice and beans, sour cream and guacamole, priced at $16.95 for lunch and $18.95 for dinner. Country artist Siana King will round out the night with a live performance in the cantina from 8 p.m. to midnight.

PBR Rock Bar

It’s fiesta time on May 5 with Corona beer specials ($5) and Patrón Tequila Drinks ($5) available all day.

PKWY Tavern

All PKWY Taverns kick off May 5 with a Mexican fiesta at 5 p.m. The party spills out into the patio and parking lot with live music, games and of course, tacos. There will be drink and beer specials from Patrón, Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, Pacifico and Negra Modelo. Locations: PKWY Tavern Flamingo (at 215), PKWY Tavern Rampart (inside Tivoli Village), PKWY Tavern Marks (at Warm Springs).

Public School 702

Public School on Tap introduces “Totchos” for Cinco de Mayo. This special dish contains cheese sauce, bacon, red onion, tomato, cojita, cilantro and lime crema. The Totchos are available exclusively on Cinco de Mayo at PS702 for $10.

Rockhouse at The Venetian

Join us for fiesta on May 5 with Corona beer specials ($5) and Patrón Tequila Drinks ($5) as well as a throwback to Taco Tuesday with a variety of street-style tacos starting at $1.50.



SLS Las Vegas

There will be beer, tequila and food specials May 5-7. The Cinco de Mayo offers are valid for hotel guests and visitors with an SLS Las Vegas Rewards card. Registration for the rewards card is complimentary and available at the SLS Las Vegas Rewards desk.



The Center Bar and Monkey Bar will offer 24-hour discounts on drinks, including the smoked piña, priced at $12; five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets, priced at $20; a classic margarita and Mexican beer pairing, priced at $15; and $6 classic margaritas.



Foxtail Pool will offer an exclusive cabana package, featuring a bottle of Gran Patrón Platinum, a 12-pack of Corona beer and chips and salsa, priced at $500, from 11 a.m. to close. Additional specials at the resort-style pool will include two-for-one margaritas, made with Deleon Añejo or Corzo Reposado tequilas, from 11 a.m. to close; and $3 chicken or carne asada street tacos from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen will offer 24-hour discounts on popular Mexican fare and all-day drink specials throughout the weekend. Food specials will include: chilaquiles verdes, two fried eggs over tortillas topped with chorizo, Cotija cheese and pico de gallo, priced at $9.95; carne asada street tacos, served with charro beans and chips, priced at $9.95; and steak ranchero, served with rice, charro beans, salsa and corn tortillas, priced at $14.95. Drink specials will include five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets, priced at $20; Mexican beer with a shot of Cazadores Reposado tequila, priced at $10; and $6 classic margaritas.



Umami Burger, Beer Garden & Sports Book will raise a glass to Cinco de Mayo with Mexican beers, margaritas and the new Cindy’s Casa Burger, inspired by fashion icon, Cindy Crawford. Guests may pair Cindy’s Casa Burger, made with two jalapeño-studded beef patties topped with crushed avocado, butter lettuce, oven-roasted tomato, miso mustard, caramelized onions, American cheese, house spread, crispy tortilla chips, salsa brava and queso fresco, with Umami Burger’s classic margarita, for $14.95. Drink specials will include five-bottle, mix-and-match Mexican beer buckets, priced at $20; a Mexican beer and shot special, featuring Cazadores Reposado tequila, priced at $10; and $6 classic margaritas.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Casamigos Margarita Cupcake, loaded with George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s small-batch tequila, will be available May 1 through 31.

Tacos & Tequila

Tacos & Tequila inside Luxor Hotel and Casino will host its “Sexy de Mayo Quatro” fiesta in honor of Cinco de Mayo from 6 to 9 p.m. on Ma y5, complete withentertainment, dancing, tequila and an appearance by model, social media star and lifestyle writer, Michele Maturo. There will be performances by the stunning and sexy "Las Coyotas" dancers, who will also lead attendees in a dance off. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best dancers of the night, including $1,000 for the winner and $500 for second place. Live music from mariachi band, Mariachi Los Toros, will take place throughout the evening. Drink specials, featuring el Jimador tequila, include the Cinco-Rita, a tropical margarita made with el Jimador reposado, organic agave nectar, Grand Marnier, T&T house-made margarita mix and fresh limes, served on the rocks and priced at $9; the La Paloma, made with el Jimador reposado, fresh squeezed lime juice and Jarritos Toronja grapefruit Mexican soda, priced at $8; and a shot of el Jimador paired with a 12-ounce Dos Equis, for $7. More information on T&T’s Cinco de Mayo bash can be found at tacosandtequilalv.com or by calling 702-262-5225.

Therapy

Therapy restaurant, located in Downtown Las Vegas, will get into the Cinco de Mayo spirit with food and drink offerings from May 5 through May 7. Featured drinks will include the Cinco Celebration, a classic margarita made with Dos Armadillos tequila, triple sec and lime, poured over ice; and the Fiesta-rita, a frozen margarita made with Dos Armadillos tequila, triple sec and lime. Both cocktails will be priced at $10. The restaurant will also be pouring Dos Armadillos tequila shots, priced at $5. Therapy will also serve Nachos Locos, blue corn tortilla chips topped with braised chicken thighs, tomatillo salsa, white cheddar cheese sauce, fresno chili peppers, avocado and house-made sour cream, priced at $13.95.

Tom's Urban at New York-New York

American television host and actor Mario Lopez will toast to the Mexican-inspired holiday as he hosts a special Cinco de Mayo affair on the restaurant's outdoor patio bar on May 5. An avid tequila drinker, Lopez invites locals and tourists alike to join in the celebration as he serves as a guest bartender at Tom's Urban -- slinging tequila-inspired cocktails, including his Casa Mexico's Mario-ritas for guests and tequila connoisseurs starting at 4 p.m. WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares and CEO and President of Casa Mexico Tequila Eric Buccio also will be on hand to celebrate the wildest party of the year. Lopez will also host a special frog leg eating contest featuring Tom's signature Nashville Hot Frog Legs. Participants will include Buccio, Linares, Jose Manuel and Zoe Lopez. The competitive eaters will go head-to-head, and the participant who devours the most frog legs in two minutes will be named WBAFLEC, also known as the "World's Bad A$$ Frog Leg Eating Champion." The winner also will receive a customized Tom's Big @$$ 40 mug, which stands at a tall and wide 40 ounces and is constructed with two handles to optimize drinking enjoyment for any occasion. Tom's Urban will donate $500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada on behalf of the winner. For more information visit tomsurban.com, and to make a reservation, please call (702) 740-6766.

Urban Turban

Urban Turban's Chef Tarun Kapoor is doing a twist on the traditional taco with tandoori tacos, margaritas and Palomas. Diners can dig into chicken, vegetarian and lamb tandoori tacos, $4 each, wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cumin, lime and a side of radishes. To drink they can indulge in the mango margarita made with fresh mango juice, triple sec, tequila, lime wedges with a salted rim, or Paloma, $8 per glass, made with Blanco tequila, salt, lime and grapefruit soda.

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

Specials include pork and brisket street tacos, Virgil’s Margarita and Corona, Corona Light and Modelo.

VISTA Cocktail Lounge at Caesars Palace

The lounge will be offering specials through May 7 for Cinco De Mayo, including Cereza Alexander, The Matador and Tropical VodkaRita, which will cost between $16-$19 each.

To add an event to this list, please email webmaster@ktnv.com.