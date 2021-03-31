Menu

'We've missed you': Smith Center Las Vegas preparing to resume performances

Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 31, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Representatives with the Smith Center for the Performing Arts say live performances will be returning soon.

Tuesday, season ticket holders received an email from the Smith Center that said it is preparing to resume live programming this year and that it will soon begin a key step towards reopening by offering current season ticket holders the opportunity to renew their subscription for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Smith Center has been dark since the shutdowns began in Las Vegas in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and as of Wednesday, its performance calendar is not showing any shows until September of this year.

A portion of Tuesday's email also read "our stages remaining dark this past year has been nothing short of incredibly challenging. We’ve missed you."

Season ticket holders were reassured that their safety is a top priority and that the Smith Center will behind any tickets purchased for the 2021-2022 Broadway Las Vegas Series.

