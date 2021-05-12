Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas summer season begins May 27

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas says it's preparing to bring back some much-needed summer fun, welcoming guests to Nevada’s premier water park starting May 27, when it reopens for the summer season.

And in preparation for its opening, Wet’n’Wild is holding an on-site job fair May 14-16, from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Applicants interested in some of the sunniest summer jobs in Las Vegas can get hired on the spot for several positions, including lifeguards, maintenance, admissions and guest services, emergency medical technicians, kitchen/culinary associates, retail counter staff, security and loss prevention and security jobs.

Park officials say they are thrilled to reopen Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas while doing everything possible to ensure the health, safety and enjoyment of their guests and employees

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas will continue to monitor and follow the latest coronavirus public health guidelines and recommendations. Additional safety measures include:

Temperature checks for all guests and employees upon entry. Employees or guests with temperatures above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter the park.

Face masks and gloves will be worn by all applicable employees.

Social distancing markers will be placed at all applicable areas, including ticketing windows, park entry, ride and restaurant queue lines to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between guests and staff members.

Rides with tubes holding more than one person will be loaded only with guests from the same group or family.

All sunscreen, soap and sanitizer dispensers will be touchless. And touchless sanitizer dispensers will be placed at the beginning and end of each ride, as well as throughout the park in key areas.

The park’s sanitation crew will be assigned designated routes and routines to ensure all frequent contact points are cleaned and sanitized frequently and routinely.

The water park is celebrating its ninth season and is offering season passes throughout the 2021 season, including $54.99 Silver, $74.99 Gold and $104.99 VIP options through May 16.

Gold and VIP pass holders will be able to enter the park 30 minutes before it opens to the general public every day the park operates throughout the 2021 season.

More information is available here.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, near the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road.