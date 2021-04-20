Vintage Market Days returning to Downtown Summerlin

Vintage Market Days, an upscale, vintage-inspired, open air market featuring upcycled antiques, vintage finds, unique clothing, food trucks, handmade treasures, home décor and more, is proud to announce its return to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin with its spring-inspired event "Be the Joy."

The traveling upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market returns to Las Vegas for its 4th year, nestled among the distinct collection of retailers in Downtown Summerlin.

The highly anticipated event provides savvy, trend-forward shoppers the opportunity to find fresh vintage styles, novelties and décor while immersed in the blooms and spirit of spring. Each ticket enables guests to experience an array of artists, designers and Vegas natives debuting unique-to-market finds alongside a multitude of out-of-state vendors.

Each vendor will feature their choice of true vintage goods, antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and much more.

Guests can enjoy eclectic and indulgent fare from food trucks like Dapper Donuts, Snowie Paraside and Soda Therapy while lounging about in various communal areas designed by Modern Vintage Rentals. All $2 water sakes will benefit non-profit Serving Our Kids to provide weekend meals to underprivileged kids in Southern Nevada.

In addition to unique finds, various vintage pieces and one-of-a-kind creations, attendees can expect curated moments, photo-worthy backdrops and live entertainment provided by local Las Vegas favorites Jeremy Cornwell, Flora Couture, Celebrations by Karly and Modern Vintage Rentals.

Vintage Market Days’ “Be the Joy” Early Buying Event takes place April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; General Admission is May 1 – May 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vintage Market Days is located on the Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Admission for children under 12 is free. Cash and credit card are accepted at the gate. Once purchased, tickets are good for re-entry into the event all weekend.