Vibrant Park on Fremont celebrates 8th anniversary in Las Vegas

Park on Fremont, Corner Bar Management’s popular downtown restaurant, bar, and garden, will toast its eighth anniversary with a hosted open bar featuring crafted cocktails from well-known spirits.

Located at 506 Fremont St. in the Fremont East Entertainment District, Park on Fremont will serve complimentary bites and showcase live local entertainment during the celebration, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 26.

A hosted open bar will be available to all guests, offering cocktails from ultra-premium spirits including El Jimador Tequila, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer, Golden Road Brewing, and Kona Brewing Company. Park on Fremont will showcase talent from across the city with a variety of funky, nu-disco DJs such as DJ Shaun, Neek the Freek, The Disco Divers, and Glitterdisco.

With renovations and upgrades made throughout COVID-19 in 2020, Park on Fremont now has fresh florals and greenery throughout its outdoor gardens as well as an upgraded sound system and a DJ booth on its picturesque patios.

Since opening in 2013, Park on Fremont has established itself as a must-see destination in Downtown Las Vegas with its vibrant garden patios, irreverent art collection, and craft cocktails.

Filled with eclectic décor, Park on Fremont offers a colorful setting for savory small plates, sharable entrees, and local draft beer served in unique barware.

The charming setting is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. on Sunday.