Vegas Test Kitchen welcoming guest Chef Kim Canteenwalla

In just a few short months, Fergusons Downtown’s Vegas Test Kitchen is reaching its goal of being the go-to place for chefs to test out new concepts, and for the community to come in and try some of these first bites.

Since opening in December 2020, Vegas Test Kitchen has welcomed its first resident chef, brought in multiple popups, held events, launched a bar program and more, with no signs of slowing down.

Launching March 31, Vegas Test Kitchen will welcome Guest Chef Kim Canteenwalla, the culinary mind behind a variety of restaurants including Las Vegas favorite Honey Salt, who will offer two concepts: Play Dough – highlighting pierogies, pastries, pies and more; and Picks, Sticks & Fingers – focused on global skewers and finger foods.

Popping up every Wednesday from March 31 through April 21 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., tickets are available online.

Though tickets are required for reserving each dish in advance, walk ins are always welcome.