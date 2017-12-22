Vegas Golden Knights wine is now available

This might be the perfect gift for your wine-loving hockey fan this year.

Vegas Golden Knights and Foley Family Food & Wine Society has announced the launch of two limited edition Vegas Golden Knights private label wines.

Foley Family Wineries created two exclusive wines for Golden Knights fans to celebrate the team’s inaugural NHL season. The 2015 Vegas Golden Knights Chalone Chardonnay and 2015 Vegas Golden Knights Foley Johnson Meritage are both priced at $50 per bottle.

The 2015 Vegas Golden Knights Chalone Chardonnay has hints of lemon, nectarine, apricot, orange zest and vanilla. The 2015 Vegas Golden Knights Foley Johnson Meritage is a rich and concentrated wine with flavors of black plum, currants and cherry notes with hints of toasty baking spices and vanilla accents.

The wines can be ordered here[foleyfoodandwinesociety.com]. Both wines are scheduled to ship the week of January 15, 2018, and due to high demand they can only be shipped to the state of Nevada.