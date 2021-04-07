'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' now open at AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Global sensation, " Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," is now showing to the public at AREA15 inside The PORTAL, a 360-degree, projection-mapped room designed for events, performances and digital art installations.

Debuting in Las Vegas after international stops in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, its arrival at AREA15 marks the first time a digitally immersive and virtual reality experience of this magnitude and complexity featuring the art of Vincent Van Gogh will be seen in the United States. It is also scheduled to visit at least 8 other cities this year, including Atlanta, New York and Boston.

“This unforgettable exhibition is about stepping into a 21st century portal into the world of a 19th century painter,” said Michael Beneville, chief creative officer, AREA15. “I have to believe Van Gogh—a passionate, visionary artist who didn’t achieve fame until after his death—would be pleased knowing people today can enjoy his work this way.”

On view now through July 5 at AREA15, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is a timed 35-minute experience mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot PORTAL. General admission tickets include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets include general admission plus VR goggles to experience “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France,” a virtual stroll alongside Van Gogh himself exploring the countryside settings that inspired his artwork.

The immersive experience invites guests to revel in a transcendent display of this 19th century artistic genius’ life, work and secrets as never before – all seen through high-resolution digital projections and an accompanying original VR experience. The uniquely atmospheric light and sound show features dazzling animations of more than 300 of Van Gogh’s works set to a custom score and punctuated by voice actors sharing poignant quotes from Van Gogh’s letters to his brother, Theo.

The production, brought to life by European entertainment producer, Exhibition Hub , which has produced more than 70 experiences around the world, and presented by U.S.-based Immersive Hub, is a culturally enlightening, educational experience appropriate for all ages. All attendees will abide by prevailing public health and safety protocols.