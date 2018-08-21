Topgolf Swing Suite opening at M Resort on Las Vegas Strip

Topgolf is coming to the M Resort.

A two-bay Topgolf Swing Suite will make its debut on Sept. 1 at the hotel-casino on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Topgolf Swing Suite will bring a high-energy, interactive sports and social atmosphere to M Resort Spa Casino. Guests will be able to play in a spacious, temperature-controlled room with comfortable lounge seating.

Guests will be able to enjoy various golf and multi-sport games including the TopContender, modeled after Topgolf’s signature game, which tracks shot accuracy while awarding players points for hitting targets. They also have the option to take the mound and pitch against a team of zombies or test their skills by playing some of the world’s best golf courses, such as St. Andrews, Gleneagles, Torrey Pines, Pebble Beach and more.

The food and drink menu will feature burgers, pizza, craft beer, specialty cocktails and gourmet milkshakes.

Hourly pricing for Topgolf Swing Suite starts at $30. Hours of operation will be:



Opens at 10 a.m., Monday – Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday & Sunday

Closes at 10 p.m., Sunday – Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Players must be 18 years or older unless accompanied by an adult. All equipment will be provided; personal game equipment is prohibited. Topgolf Swing Suite reservations can be made by visiting TheMResort.com [themresort.com] and booking through OpenTable. Walk ups are welcome.



