Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition to honor National Maritime Day

For over 10 years, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino has provided visitors with an in-depth look at RMS Titanic’s ill-fated journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

This year, Titanic enthusiasts can honor National Maritime Day on May 22 at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, home to more than 400 artifacts including dramatic recreations of first and third-class cabins, a replica of the Grand Staircase and a 15-ton section of the Titanic’s starboard hull.

RMS Titanic began her maiden voyage across the Atlantic Ocean more than 109 years ago and on the night of April 15, 1912, the “Ship of Dreams” tragically sank losing many of its crew members and passengers.

Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with final admission granted at 5 p.m.

