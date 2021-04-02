Tickets now on sale for outdoor event 'IGNITE'

Tickets on sale now for the premiere of IGNITE, a unique outdoor experience presented by Sandy Valley Ranch, Fireball Whisky and 99 Brand to be held on May 7 and 8.

Starting at 5 p.m. IGNITE invites guests to chill, drink, eat and reconnect while enjoying a social sunset with smooth chill lounge vibes by Paulo de Souza. Delight in food and drinks from local favorite Las Vegas food trucks like Meats and Treats, Izzy’s Pizza Bus and Maize Tacos, as well as drink trucks such as “Bubbles and Brews” and “Gone with the Wine”.

The IGNITE performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy Valley Ranch horse arena and will take guests on an empathetic journey sparking inspiration and igniting human connection, friendship, beauty, empathy, love, and the joy of life.

Afterwards artists and guests are invited to a glowing afterparty with upbeat sounds by Paulo de Souza.

The IGNITE team includes artists seen on the Cirque du Soleil and Le Rêve stages, as well as other spectacular talent such as Grace Good, who was featured in the “Go-Big Show” on TBS Network and “Game of Talent” on FOX with her Hula-Hoop act, and many others.

Tickets start at $65 for general admission and packages including an overnight stay for 2 starting at $600.

Guests get an exclusive opportunity to experience IGNITE in the ultimate way by booking limited lodging packages, staying overnight in a handcrafted Tiny House or Tipi rated as number one on the Airbnb Nevada wish list and featured on HGTV and Apple Travel+ Leisure.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.