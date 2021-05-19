The WhiskyX to take over The Cosmopolitan pool area Oct. 23

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The WhiskyX will bring an evening of elevated whisky tastings, live musical performances, award-winning restaurants and more to The Boulevard Pool on Oct. 23.

The can’t-miss event will provide guests a curated mix of more than 60 whiskies from around the world, live sets from national recording artists St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Fitz & The Tantrums, a live podcast-viewing withcomedian Adam Carolla, an array of dishes from The Cosmopolitan’s award-winning Restaurant Collection and more.

Guests can take in the sweeping views while sampling new, up and coming whisky brands such as Teeling, Aberlour and Clyde May’s, and savor bites from The Cosmopolitan’s Restaurant Collections, including pork belly buns from Momofuku by David Chang and sister restaurant Bāng Bar’s famed fold ups, arroz de pollo y setas silvestres from Jaleo by José Andrés, porchetta sandwiches by Lardo, a signature dish from STK, mini classic burgers from Holsteins and Hattie B’s Hot Chicken tender plates.

The evening will culminate in a concert, bringing the night to a crescendo. This year’s headliners are Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, and multi-platinum artists Fitz & the Tantrums, who have quickly grown from independent upstarts to bona fide hitmakers, performing countless sold-out headlining shows and bringing crowds to their feet at music festivals around the world including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits.

Special guests will include the Adam Carolla Show Live from the WhiskyX.

The evening will be hosted by Dan Dunn, best-selling author and creator of the podcast "What We're Drinking with Dan Dunn." Additional special guests and programming to be announced in the near future.

Tickets for The WhiskyX at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m. PST and can be purchased by clicking here.

Artist pre-sale tickets will be available on May 19 at 10 a.m. PST with code TANTRUMS or BROKENBONES.

Additional Bandsintown (Code: BITWHISKY), Facebook (Code: FBWHISKY) and venue presale to follow on May 20 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets start at $75, plus applicable taxes and fees.