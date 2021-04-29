The Venetian Resort launches new luxurious pool design

A dramatic redesign of The Venetian Resort pool deck is setting a new standard in luxury and extraordinary experiences in Las Vegas.

The reimagined pool deck reflects a two-year project to provide resort guests with top-tier hotel amenities -- including the largest cabanas on the Las Vegas Strip -- as well as culinary and cocktail destinations.

The 5-acre rooftop pool deck spans the length of The Venetian and The Palazzo hotel towers, providing several diverse experiences for sun seekers around 11 pools and eight spas.

The reconfigured pool deck within The Venetian hotel tower takes design cues from the Italian Riviera, to provide the worldly look and feel of a European escape. The pristine waters of The Venetian pools evoke the charm and irresistible allure of their seaside Italian influences.

Hidden gems reminiscent of Italian art and architecture add a new sense of place for the pools, with several sculptural art pieces providing photo moments cleverly integrated into the design.

The addition of daybeds and chaise lounges within the pools put guests even closer to the refreshing water.

The addition of 10 well-appointed premium poolside cabanas provide over-the-top amenities, some of which feature private plunge pools, reflecting the needs of the resort’s most discerning guests.

The Venetian Resort has a pool for every desire:

- The Venetian pool deck features four large pools, including three infinity pools. Guests will find hundreds of pool chairs, in-pool ledge loungers, and several daybeds located in the center of the pool. In addition, The Venetian deck features a splash pad for kids and a quieter spa pool for relaxation.

- The Palazzo pool deck provides seven pools to choose from with a new experience around every corner.

- The Venezia Tower features an intimate and peaceful pool garden with partially shaded pool areas throughout the day.

UPGRADED CABANA EXPERIENCES

For guests seeking to indulge in the ultimate poolside experience, the resort’s collection of 55 cabanas range in size from 180 to 1,450 square feet. They are an inviting (and air-conditioned) retreat for anyone seeking a curated pool day, where a personal cabana host provides ongoing service throughout the afternoon.

Guests looking for exclusive space with ample room for up to 20 of their crew can reserve The Venetian Cabanas with Plunge Pools. Here, guests will delight in their own personal pool, with a perfectly situated daybed, and a private shower.

All Venetian Cabanas come with must-have amenities, including a private restroom, built-in charging stations, a fully stocked refrigerator, refreshing carafes of fruit-infused water, four chaise lounges, and a fruit plate when guests arrive. The Venetian Cabanas with Plunge Pools are also fully stocked with chilled face towels, an array of vintage games, and two 75-inch HD screens - one in the courtyard and one inside the cabana.

In addition, The Venetian Cabanas (without plunge pools) provide generous lounge space and can accommodate up to 15 people.

On The Palazzo tower deck, cabanas can accommodate up to eight people and include air conditioning, four chaise lounges, a stocked refrigerator, a 32-inch screen, misters, and even a ceiling fan.

Adding to the high-end offerings featured in the cabanas, a handful of celebration packages are available for purchase to truly enhance and customize any occasion. Guests can cherish each milestone moment with packages ranging in themes from birthday to bachelorette.

Guests who would like to stock their cabana with their favorite spirit and cocktail libations can add personalized cart experiences such as a Bloody Mary cart, or the Italian cocktail cart, from which guests can make their choice of classic, Hugo, or Limoncello spritzes, Bellinis or Rossinnis.

More information on cabanas, amenities, packages, and add-ons can be found at online. Cabanas can be booked by calling Concierge at 866-834-2319 and same-day cabana reservations can be made directly at the pool deck.

Advance reservations are strongly recommended.