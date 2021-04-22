The Underground at Mob Museum to host Cantera Negra Tequila Tasting

The Underground at The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, invites guests to join an exclusive Cantera Negra Tequila Tasting featuring a decadent chocolate pairing from award-winning JMA Chocolateson on April 28.

Cantera Negra tequila begins with blue agave grown in the rich, volcanic soil of Jalisco, Mexico before it is double distilled and elevated to an ultra-premium spirit. At this event, Founder and Master Distiller Don Alberto Becherano, along with his son, Master Blender Dan Becherano, will lead guests through an exploration of four Cantera Negra tequilas, from the clean, unaged Cantera Negra Silver to the smooth, oak-aged Extra Anejo.

Don Alberto’s personal connection to tequila began as a hobby, but he has perfected his product over the last 40 years.

From a fabled elixir shared with friends to an award-winning spirit brand, Cantera Negra retains its quality ingredients and charm. The Becherano family is synonymous with Cantera Negra and their specially appointed family tasting panel tastes and approves each batch.

The tasting flight will feature the following tequilas:

- Cantera Negra Silver

- Cantera Negra Reposado

- Cantera Negra Anejo

- Cantera Negra Extra Anejo

To RSVP, call (702) 229-2713 or email sales@themobmuseum.org.