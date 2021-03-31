The Underground announces third anniversary celebrations

In April, The Underground speakeasy and distillery inside The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, will celebrate its third anniversary with live entertainment, moonshine tastings, drink specials and extended hours until midnight.

Some featured anniversary specials and programs will take place throughout the month, while others will be offered on specific dates for a limited time.

In addition to anniversary events, April will also kick off the weekly return of live music to The Underground, as well as the monthly Whiskey Club event and, toward the end of the month, inventive tequila and mezcal drink specials leading into Cinco de Mayo.

ANNIVERSARY SPECIALS AT THE UNDERGROUND

April Drink Special: Giggle Water

Available throughout April.

Available Sunday through Thursday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cost: $14

This refreshing rendition of the classic Giggle Water cocktail is made with strawberry-pink peppercorn-infused vodka, basil, Lillet Rose, lemon, Absinthe and topped with Champagne.

A-La-Carte Moonshine Tasting Flight

Available throughout April.

Available Sunday through Thursday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cost: $16

When one moonshine is just not enough, a flight is just what the doctor (or bootlegger) ordered. Guests ordering the a-la-carte moonshine tasting flight receive the distillery’s four house-made moonshines including Signature Moonshine, Ginger Jake, Cinn-City and the newest Barrel-Aged Moonshine.

Anniversary Moonshine Cocktail “El Colibrí”

Available April 17 to 23

Available Sunday through Thursday in The Underground from noon to 10 p.m. and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Cost: $10

Tropical flair meets all-American moonshine in this fun, fruity cocktail mixed with pineapple shrub, orange juice, Angostura bitters and the house-infused Ginger Jake Moonshine.

Liquor Legends: A Night of Moonshine Tasting and Storytelling

April 20

8 p.m.

Cost: $30 per person

This tasting explores four of the Museum’s house-distilled moonshine varieties, including popular infusions and an exclusive barrel-aged expression. Guests will enjoy a moonshine flight and select food options while a Mob Museum distillery presenter shares fascinating stories about bootleggers and reveals the history of moonshine in America beginning with the colonial era. To RSVP to this event, please contact (702) 229-2713 or sales@themobmuseum.org.

Live Entertainment

April 17

9 p.m. to midnight

The Shaun DeGraff band plays re-imagined jazz-influenced versions of modern popular songs. A true vintage jazz experience.

Anniversary Day Discount

In addition to these anniversary events and specials, all guests visiting The Underground on April 17 will receive 10 percent off all food and beverage items purchased in The Underground.