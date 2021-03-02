The STRAT hotel-casino to debut reinvented pool an bar

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod will reopen its sky-high, resort-style pool WET24 Pool & Bar, formerly Radius Pool, on March 6.

Located on the 24th floor, WET24 offers an intimate and exclusive environment paired with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley and skyline backdrop of the Strip.

In addition to frozen cocktails, signature cocktails, wine and beer, WET24 will serve snacks, salads, burgers and sandwiches.

Admission is complimentary for hotel guests. Minors under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

More information can be found here.