The Smith Center's Broadway season tickets now on sale

Las Vegas’ Heart of the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, is proud to raise the curtain once again and welcome its valued patrons back for the 2021-2022 season of its highly popular Broadway Las Vegas Series.

Sponsored by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers and University Medical Center, the impressive season features a brand-new show as well as Broadway stage productions direct from New York with a collective 20 Tony Awards, including two for “Best Musical,” two Drama Desk Awards, and two Grammy Awards. New subscriptions are now available starting at just $180 for the entire six-show season.

The season begins this fall with CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and continues with AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, a breathtaking production based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger. November will usher in the holiday season with the magical new interpretation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Dicken’s timeless tale of redemption featuring 12 cherished Christmas carols.

The new year will bring the celebrated Lincoln Center Theater production of beloved Broadway classic Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY, the Tony Award-winning musical THE BAND’S VISIT and the clever and hilarious Tony-winning musical TOOTSIE.

Plus, those who purchase their Broadway season ticket series now will move to the front of the line to secure their seats to HAMILTON, which will return to Las Vegas for our 2022-2023 season.

To purchase, click here. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is currently not open for in-person purchases.