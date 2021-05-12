The Neon Museum calling for entries in 2021 National Artist Residency

The Neon Museum announces a call for entries for its 2021 National Artist Residency.

Now in its sixth year, The Neon Museum Artist Residency program is designed to expand the interpretive potential of the museum collection while providing a U.S.-based contemporary artist the opportunity to create new work in an unconventional setting.

The residency includes a public program to engage the community and museum visitors while providing exposure to new artists and a fresh perspective on the collection.

The selected artist, working in the fields of digital, performance or visual arts, will be sponsored and supported by The Neon Museum.

During the winning candidate’s tenure in Las Vegas, the local community will have opportunities to engage with the artist and his/her work. Public programming includes an educational workshop, an artist talk at the beginning of the residency to introduce the artist’s work to the community, and a studio open house to showcase the final project inspired by the museum collection at the end of the residency.

The successful entrant will be selected based on demonstrated artistic excellence, clarity of residency goals, quality and benefit of proposed public program, and ability to complete the project within the residency schedule.

The 2021 residency program will span six weeks from Oct. 25 to Dec. 5. The first two weeks will be conducted virtually and the final four weeks completed on location in Las Vegas.

The Neon Museum will provide the selected candidate with:

- $2,500 stipend

- Up to $3,000 materials

- $800 travel allowance

- Living accommodations for four weeks at Juhl, a high-rise condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas

- A 1,000-square-foot studio space inside the museum’s 12,000-square-foot Ne10 Studio that is climate-controlled and has a ceiling height of 19 feet;

- Access to the museum’s sign collection and archives, marketing and publicity support, photographic documentation, and staffing to assist with administering the public programming.

Upon completion of the residency, the museum requests the artist contribute a mutually agreed-upon piece of art to the museum’s collection.

Eligible artists must live in the United States and work in the field of visual arts (including two- and three-dimensional work as well as digital and video art), performance or sound and be over the age of 18. Applications are due July 11 by 11.59 p.m.

Click here for application instructions or email residency@neonmuseum.org for more information.