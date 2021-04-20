The Neon Museum announces summer hours

Home to the iconic neon signs chronicling Las Vegas history, The Neon Museum will offer adjusted summer hours of operation beginning May 1.

Open seven days a week, the museum will open at 3 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. everyday.

The revised hours take into account the later sunset and lower evening temperatures of Las Vegas in the summer, allowing guests to enjoy guided tours among the lit neon signs in the museum’s Neon Boneyard during the optimal viewing hours in the summer months.

Specifically, general admission (self-guided tours offering up to an hour in the Neon Boneyard) will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. then guided tours lasting 45 minutes from 7 to 10:15 p.m.

The Neon Museum’s spectacular show, "Brilliant!," that transports visitors into the history of Las Vegas through sight and sound, will continue to be offered from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the museum’s North Gallery. The 25-minute show uses light projection to illuminate unrestored signs and incorporates music and archival footage to transport guests into Las Vegas’ history.

General admission tickets cost $20 ($16 with the local residents’ discount) and guided tours are $28 per person ($24 for local residents). Tickets to Brilliant! are $23 and $19 with the locals’ discount.

Children ages six and under are free for general admission, guided tours and the show.

Guests should allow 15 minutes between Brilliant! and guided tour tickets if purchasing both.