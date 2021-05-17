The Mirage goes all in with additional ‘Aces of Comedy’ shows at The Mirage Theater

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mirage Hotel & Casino is going ‘all in’ with its "Aces of Comedy" series, adding several dates to the lineup.

Comedians joining the popular program at The Mirage Theater include David Spade, Fortune Feimster, Daniel Tosh, Tim Allen, Ray Romano and Nikki Glaser.

Gabriel Iglesias, Bill Maher and Tom Segura also have added new dates.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tickets for these new "Aces of Comedy" shows go on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at mirage.com/aces or ticketmaster.com . An M life Rewards pre-sale for all shows will run May 20 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. To join M life Rewards, or for more information, visit mgmresorts.com/mlife .

David Spade & Fortune Feimster

August 20 – 21

Nominated for an Emmy Award and American Comedy Award in 1999, as well as a Golden Globe in 2000 for his memorable role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Spade, also a New York Times best-selling author, continues to be a box office draw while performing stand-up nationwide. He was recently seen in the Netflix original comedy, “The Wrong Missy,” the eighth most-watched original movie in the company’s history. Last year, Spade hosted his late-night series “Lights Out with David Spade” on Comedy Central, featuring his signature take on pop culture news of the day.

Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster has become known for her work on the radio, on screens, both big and small, and touring her stand-up across the nation. Her first one-hour comedy special, “Sweet & Salty,” is currently streaming on Netflix. Fortune became known nationally as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show “Chelsea Lately” before starring as a series regular on Hulu’s “The Mindy Project” as well as NBC’s “Champions.” She currently can be seen playing Pam on NBC’s new primetime show “Kenan” as well as Pinky in the recently released movie, “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” She also is starring opposite David Spade on the new Netflix series, “The Netflix Afterparty.” Feimster can be heard every morning on “What a Joke with Papa and Fortune,” her Sirius XM show with Tom Papa, and she hosts “Sincerely Fortune,” a weekly podcast with her partner, Jax. Tickets for the duo start at $49.99 plus tax and service fees.

Gabriel Iglesias

September 10 – 12

Gabriel Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out crowds around the world. He is one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has more than 24 million fans across his social media channels. In 2018, Iglesias was featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The actor/comedian is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias,” the multi-cam, original series now streaming Parts 1-3 on Netflix. In addition to the comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up specials – the first titled “One Show Fits All” (2019), filmed in front of a sold-out Toyota Center audience in Houston; he will tape another special for the streaming service in 2021. His feature film credits include co-starring roles in “Magic Mike,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “A Haunted House 2.” Iglesias will be voicing “Speedy Gonzales” in the highly anticipated film “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” releasing in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX beginning July 16. He has voiced characters in several animated films including “Coco,” “Ugly Dolls,” “Rufus The Dog,” “The Star” and “Ferdinand.” Tickets start at $59.99 plus tax and service fees.

Daniel Tosh

September 24 – 25

October 15 – 16

November 12 – 13

Daniel Tosh is back for more when he returns to The Mirage Theater as part of the 2021 Aces of Comedy series. His unusual mind has earned him the admiration of his peers by winning over audiences with his unique brand of stand-up comedy, making him one of the most requested headliners in the country. His casual style and sharp material have garnered fans both young and old. Tickets start at $59.99 plus tax and service fees. Tosh’s Saturday, Sept. 25 performance is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.; all other performances are scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

Tim Allen

November 5 – 6

Renowned comedian and award-winning actor Tim Allen is the star of the hit sitcom “Last Man Standing,” which premiered its ninth and final season January 2021. Allen is also the star and executive producer of the competition series “Assembly Required,” which premiered in February 2021 on HISTORY. He reunites with his “Home Improvement” co-star Richard Karn who serves as host of the series which spotlights the best and brightest builders from across the country. Allen reprised his role as the iconic Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Oscar-winning “Toy Story 4,” which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. For eight seasons, Allen starred as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on the beloved ABC sitcom “Home Improvement.” On the big screen, his credits include starring roles in “The Santa Clause,” the “Toy Story” films, “Galaxy Quest” and “Wild Hogs,” among many others. Tickets start at $59.99 plus tax and service fees.

Ray Romano & David Spade

October 1 – 2

December 17 – 18

Comedian Ray Romano, best known for his Emmy Award-winning series “Everybody Loves Raymond” and NBC’s “Parenthood,” recently finished taping his third season of “Get Shorty” on EPIX. Romano made his big screen debut in 2002 as the voice of Manny the wooly mammoth in the 20th Century Fox hit “Ice Age,” and reprised the role in the wildly successful sequels. He also created and starred in TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age,” and had a recurring role as Hank Rizzoli in NBC’s “Parenthood.” His recent film credits include “The Big Sick” and Netflix’s “The Irishman.”

Bill Maher

November 26 – 27

For more than 25 years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect” (1993 – 2002) and for the last 19 years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and comedic prowess has garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979 and currently performs at least 50 dates annually in Las Vegas, as well as sold-out theaters across the country. Maher also has been recognized with numerous Emmy nominations for his stand-up specials for HBO. He’s done 11 solo specials for the premium cable channel including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher … But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), and his most recent, “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma” (2018). Tickets start at $59.99 plus tax and service fees.

One Night with Nikki Glaser

Friday, Sept. 17

One of the funniest female voices in comedy today, Nikki Glaser will bring her new One Night With Nikki Glaser tour to The Mirage Theater. For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three hit podcasts, she has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy. Her new daily show, “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” launched March 2021 through iHeartMedia. It is a daily companion podcast that is peppered with Glaser’s sense of humor and honesty to help keep listeners sane, well informed and laughing through life. Previously, Glaser hosted Comedy Central’s first live daily morning show, “You Up with Nikki Glaser,” for SiriusXM, which ran from February 2018 to October 2020. Her recent Netflix comedy special, “Bangin’,” was released in October 2019 and was the most-watched Netflix special of the month. Several of Glaser’s memorable film and television roles include “Trainwreck,” “AP Bio” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” among others. Tickets start at $29.99 plus tax and service fees.