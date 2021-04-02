The Laundry Room introducing new hours, now open daily

One of Las Vegas’ best-kept secrets, The Laundry Room, located at 525 Fremont St. inside Commonwealth, has introduced new hours, now open from 6 p.m. through late-night, daily.

Conceptualized by Corner Bar founder, Ryan Doherty, The Laundry Room occupies a historic building that was once the laundry room for the legendary El Cortez Hotel & Casino. The hidden and discrete room transports guests into a timeless era of drinking, merrymaking and revelry.

The Laundry Room offers an intimate setting, featuring a boozeologist and drink menu independent of the main bar with a great attention to detail on its craft cocktails.

Created by Anthony Partridge, the signature cocktails include The Deadpan, a spin off the classic Old Fashioned, made with whiskey, orange liqueur, honey and lavender; Wet Heroine, a mixture of rum, passion fruit, green chartreuse, basil, pineapple and lime; the Crutchley, which is served under a cloud of smoke, and made with Irish whiskey, poppy seed liqueur and orange liqueur; and the Nosferatu, a combination of amaro, orgeat, cassis, U.S. single malt, cardamom, angostura and lavender, served in a smoky haze; among others.

All cocktails are priced at $16.

For the health and safety of guests and in accordance with county and state regulations, The Laundry Room is limiting occupancy and requires reservations, as well as follows all health and social distancing guidelines, including cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Reservations are required for The Laundry Room and may only be made via text message. Guests interested may text a reservation request to 702-701-1466.

Corner Bar was founded by Doherty, who brings compelling art, eye-catching design, edgy entertainment, progressive cocktails and innovative cuisine together through each of his bars and restaurants.

More information is available here.