The Cosmopolitan to welcome David Chang's Bāng Bar

Bāng Bar, Chef David Chang’s popular Momofuku to-go concept, has officially landed inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Making its West Coast debut at the resort, Bāng Bar joins a dynamic lineup of made-to-order fast-casual concepts from foodie capitals across the nation inside Block 16 Urban Food Hall.

A nod to the traditional global street meat market, Bāng Bar introduces elevated, Asian-inspired cuisine to the bustling Las Vegas culinary scene.

The ethos of Bāng Bar was carefully curated to incite exploration to its guests, from the restaurant’s sleek exterior, to the menu’s innovative take on delicious street-food favorites. Nestled between District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew. and Hattie B’s, Bāng Bar’s blackened steel exterior features high-top seating designed to be sleek and inviting.

Simple yet uber-delicious menu items, such as The U-Wrap, Fold-Up Wrap and Rice Bowl, feature the restaurant’s famed spit-roasted meats and bāng flatbread, designed to be enjoyed on-the-go. Quick and unique snack-sized bites are also available for purchase, like the Bourbon Every Burger Cookie, Bourbon Fettucine Cola and Jagabee Potato Sticks, alongside a refreshing selection of unique beverages including Blood Orange Negroni and Yuzu Lemonade.

Bāng Bar will be open daily from 11 a.m. to late night for lunch and dinner.

Full menu can be found online here.

The debut concept marks the beginning of the next chapter of the resort’s ever-evolving Restaurant Collection.

Bāng Bar joins the critically acclaimed Block 16 venue lineup of foodie hotspots from around the country including New Orleans hotspot District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew., Nashville’s famed Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Portland’s over-the-top sandwich eatery Lardo, an original Takashi Segawa concept Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake and NYC tequila and mezcal haven Ghost Donkey.