The Cosmopolitan opening David Chang's Bāng Bar

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is excited to announce the newest addition to its world-renowned Restaurant Collection with the anticipated opening of David Chang’s Bāng Bar on April 1.

The popular Momofuku to-go concept will make its Las Vegas’ market debut inside Block 16 Urban Food Hall, making it the first West Coast installment of the famed New York City dining destination.

Serving up unexpected twists on staple favorites with grab-n-go menu items, Bāng Bar introduces elevated, fast-casual, Asian-inspired cuisine to the local culinary scene.

In alignment with Block 16’s ethos that unique and innovative dining can be made fast-casual for foodies and first timers alike, Bāng Bar’s menu is a nod to the tradition of the global street meat market serving up simple yet diverse lunch and dinner options.

Centered in Asian-accented flavors with delectable spit-roasted meats wrapped in freshly baked bāng bread, Bāng Bar’s made-to-order menu items are meant to be simple, straightforward and uber-delicious.

Food

- The U Wrap – choice of spit-roasted meat (spicy pork, teriyaki chicken) or spicy eggplant wrapped in our freshly made bāng flatbread ($10)

- Fold-Up Wrap – a choice of spit-roasted meat or spicy eggplant in a clamshell of freshly made bāng flatbread; ($9, two per order)

- Rice Bowl – choice of spit-roasted meat or spicy eggplant over warm rice with pickled onion and bāng sauce ($11)

Sides

- Stewed chickpeas with flatbread ($7)

- Spicy eggplant ($4)

- Pickled shishito peppers ($5)

- Creamy bean salad ($4)

Beverages

- Blood Orange Negroni ($14)

- Yuzu Lemonade ($7)

- Draft Beer ($11)

Situated on the South end of Block 16 on Level 2 of Boulevard Tower, Bāng Bar’s design serves as a backdrop for its innovative menu primarily focused on spit-roasted meats. Designed by INC Architecture & Design with inspiration drawn from American diner culture and the contemporary feel of a street food market, the blackened steel exterior provides an aesthetic contrast to the stainless-steel kitchen within.

The design is meant to be efficient, social and comfortable, enticing guests to stop by and discover the inventive flavors of the newly installed concept. Featuring an inviting walk-up counter, guests are welcome to take a seat on a high-top counter, overlooking the open-air kitchen, as their meal is made-to-order.