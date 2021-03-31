The Comedy Works announces spring and summer lineup at the Plaza Hotel

The Comedy Works will reopen at the Plaza Hotel & Casino with a star-studded spring/summer lineup of nationally acclaimed headliners beginning April 30.

Shows will be at 9 p.m. inside the Plaza’s vintage Vegas showroom featuring red velvet booth seating, an updated sound system, full bars, and table cocktail service.

New shows are added regularly.

April 30 and May 1: Kevin Farley – After studying at Second City in Chicago, Farley starred in films such as Black Sheep with his brother Chris Farley and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. He is a regular comedian at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles and Chicago and The Improv in Los Angeles and Palm Beach. His many TV guest appearances include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Rules of Engagement, Hot in Cleveland, Just Shoot Me, and Hawaii Five -O.

May 7 and May 8: Jim Florentine – Making audiences laugh for nearly 25 years, Florentine has recorded six stand-up comedy albums, shot four full-length specials, and currently hosts his own program on Sirius XM. On television, he hosted seven seasons of VH1 Classic's That Metal Show and on radio, he is a regular on The Howard Stern show. He is also a bestselling author, renowned voice over talent and has been in the films Beer League with Artie Lange and Trainwreck with Amy Schumer.

May 21 and May 22: Lavell Crawford – Best known for playing Saul Goodman’s bodyguard "Huell Babineaux" on AMC’s Breaking Bad, Crawford starred alongside Kristen Stewart, Jesse Eisenberg, and Uma Thurman in American Ultra. He has guest hosted the Steve Harvey Radio Show, appeared on Chelsea Lately, Tosh.O and Workaholics and his second one-hour special Lavell Crawford: Can A Brother Get Some Love recently premiered on Comedy Central.

May 28 and May 29: Augie T. – A Hawaiian comic, tv and movie actor, and radio personality, Augie T. has been performing for nearly three decades. Named one of the U.S.’s top undiscovered comedians by Thrillist and funniest comic in Hawaii by the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and MidWeek newspapers, he was awarded best comedy show by Honolulu Magazine and won 2 Na Hoku Hano Hano awards (Hawaii’s equivalent to the Grammy Award). He has also appeared on the Wayne Brady Show, was a regular on Baywatch Hawaii, and had roles on Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I.

June 4 and June 5: Luis J. Gomez – A comedian, writer, podcaster, and producer based in New York City, Gomez is most known as one of the hosts of the popular podcast Legion of Skanks. His television appearances include NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, and TruTV’s Comedy Knockout. Gomez co-hosted The Countdown on Sirius XM with former UFC champion Michael Bisping. In 2017, they turned the show into the podcast Believe You Me, which debuted at #1 in iTunes Sports.

June 18 and June 19: Chris Kattan – As one of the longest serving cast members on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Kattan may be best known for the characters “Mango,” “Mr Peepers,” and as one of the “Butabi Brothers” in the “Night at the Roxbury” sketch alongside Will Ferrell. He then starred with Ferrell in a 1998 movie adaption of the sketch. Since SNL, he has worked as a series regular on ABC’s The Middle and in the movies Hotel Transylvania and The Ridiculous 6. He currently tours the country with his extremely popular stand-up act.

July 23 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and July 24 at 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.: T.J. Miller “The Best Medicine Tour: Doing it Right” – Miller has been performing his absurdist observational standup act worldwide for more than 15 years. He has hosted comedy specials on Comedy Central and HBO and appeared on Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Miller has also been in more than 25 major studio films, such as She’s Out of My League, Seeking A Friend for The End of The World, Rock of Ages, and Yogi Bear 3D. He received the Critics’ Choice Award for his work in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. His voice stars in many movies, including as Gene in the Emoji Movie, Fred in Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature Big Hero 6, and Tuffnut in the Oscar-nominated animated films How to Train Your Dragon and How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Tickets start at only $25 (plus taxes, fees) and are available online.