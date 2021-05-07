The Bell Breakdown for your May 7 weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All about the action!

Whether you head to a theater or stay in there's a movie for you.

Film critic Josh Bell has his 2 top picks in this week's Bell Breakdown!

This week's biggest new release in theaters is action movie "Wrath of Man." It's a reunion for director Guy Ritchie and star Jason Statham, who started their careers working together in the '90s. This grim revenge thriller stars Jason Statham as a new recruit at an armored car company, who proves to be unexpectedly ruthless and deadly during an armed robbery. The needlessly convoluted movie takes too long to reveal his true agenda, jumbling up a pretty basic story of a hardened man out for vengeance. But Jason Statham is experienced at bringing soul and wit to his B-movie action heroes, and Guy Ritchie stages some stylish, intense action set pieces, even if he abandons the trademark humor of his best crime movies. That's "Wrath of Man," now playing in theaters.

Also in theaters as well as available for video on demand rental is "The Paper Tigers." Three middle-aged friends attempt to recapture their martial-arts glory days in this amiable action comedy. Known as the Three Tigers in their teenage years, the trio are now slow-moving 40-somethings with knee problems and divorces. But when their former mentor is killed, they reunite to find the person responsible, mending old rifts and rediscovering passion and purpose along the way. The movie unfolds at a leisurely pace that can occasionally be frustrating. But the three leads are charismatic and likable, with believable chemistry, and the low-key humor carries most of the lulls between fight scenes. That's "The Paper Tigers," now in theaters and on VOD.