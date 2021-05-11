Watch
PositivelyLVDining and Entertainment

Actions

Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | May 11, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:51:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares what food fans can expect coming up at Allegiant Stadium in its partnership with Wynn Nightlife, a new brunch spot at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and chef Steve Young taking over the kitchen of an Italian restaurant on the west side of town.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH