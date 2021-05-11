Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | May 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday shares what food fans can expect coming up at Allegiant Stadium in its partnership with Wynn Nightlife, a new brunch spot at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and chef Steve Young taking over the kitchen of an Italian restaurant on the west side of town.

Follow @melindasheckells and @offthestrip for more dining and entertainment scoops