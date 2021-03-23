Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | March 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

Coming Soon: La Neta Cocina Y Lounge

Opening this summer at Downtown Summerlin, La Neta Cocina Y Lounge will feature a dining experience set in an indoor garden and a cocktail lounge serving mezcals, tequilas and hand-shaken margaritas. The decor will showcase stained glass murals and exposed brick walls with wooden beams and vaulted ceilings. Ornate chandeliers set the scene for a provocative ambiance. A living tree will be the focal point of the main dining room and in the lounge, there will be a living-wall art installation.

Chef Israel Castro crafts each dish with robust Mexican flavors such as the Cochinita Pibil, braised and slow-roasted pork garnished with habanero onions and topped with chicharron crumble; Taquero Mucho, the ultimate taco party offering a selection of fillings including chicken, carne asada, escabeche, mushroom and panela cheese; and Paella, served with shrimp, calamari, lobster, oysters and fish topped with white wine lemon butter. There will also be a chicken relleno, a stuffed chicken with arroz verde and poblano cream; and a savory roasted acorn squash served with sautéed seasonal veggies, garlic, and spritz with an herb vinaigrette.

Taste Buzz Food Tours Partners with The Little Vegas Chapel

Two Las Vegas cultural institutions partner to get you married and get you fed. Taste Buzz Food Tours with The Little Vegas Chapel are offering packages for foodie couples to tie the knot and try the best of Downtown’s culinary scene. Priced at $399, couples can exchange their vows during a true Las Vegas wedding ceremony followed by a three-hour public walking food tour through the Arts District. The deluxe package, priced at $899, also includes a romantic wedding ceremony for the couple and their wedding party—up to six guests—as well as a three-hour private walking food tour.

Experiences on the tours transport guests to hidden gems, which can range from a hole-in-the-wall to a street cart to a food truck, to upscale dining. Try four different high-demand restaurants and sample two to three of each eatery’s most popular dishes.

Dine with a Purpose at The Forum Shops

The Forum Shops at Caesars restaurants are partnering with Three Square Food Bank from now until April 30. Dine at Joe's Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab, Carmine's NYC's Family Style Italian Restaurant, The Palm Las Vegas, Sushi Roku, Trevi Italian Restaurant, True Food Kitchen and Water Grill and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Three Square in its mission to fight hunger in Southern Nevada.

