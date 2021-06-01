Tasty Tuesday with Melinda Sheckells | June 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week, Tasty Tuesday goes on a new deli deep dive, revisits a highly notable local and braves brunch on the Strip.

Siegel’s Bagelmania Breaks Bread

Capturing what might be one of the best locations in all of Las Vegas, Siegel’s Bagelmania debuts its new location adjacent to the Convention Center expansion. The beloved bakery and delicatessen, which has been around for 30 years, is known as a gathering spot for the who’s who of Las Vegas to enjoy authentic Jewish recipes and handmade pastries. New York-style boiled bagels, delicatessen fare and burgers, hot dogs, shakes and other comfort foods are the stars of this large, modern space. There’s even a pop-up Pinkbox doughnuts counter and a full bar with cocktails and gaming. Don’t miss the hot pastrami reuben with soft, thick rye bread and Russian dressing; the Jewshi, a clever take on a bagel with cream cheese and lox—hold the bagel—nova with cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, pickled onion and toasted sesame seeds; and the sandwiches named for Las Vegas luminaries like the Goodman, the Bob Arum and Sheldon “Sands” Wich. Don’t forget to end it all with a jumbo black and white cookie. Hours right now are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with plans to become a 24-hour restaurant in the near future.

Neighborhood Favorite in the National Spotlight

Chef Jamie Tran, who helms Black Sheep in the Southwest, recently took a turn on Bravo’s Top Chef Season 18. This visibility made the already popular locals’ spot a homerun with visitors, too. Tran reinvents the Black Sheep menu on an ongoing basis and recently added some can’t miss dishes, including the Hamachi Crudo, marinated yellow watermelon, jalapeno gelée summer melon granita, lotus crisp and micro cilantro; Turmeric Crepes with braised lengua, pickled red radish, crispy shallot, bean sprouts and fresh herbs; and Scallops with caviar in a decadent beurre blanc sauce. The cocktail menu changes seasonally and always has a theme, this go-around features libations inspired by popular television shows. The Black Sheep is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Brunch is Back at STK

STK in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is now serving Saturday and Sunday brunch. And to be expected there are bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for the sipping. As with any STK experience, there is a DJ setting the ambiance of the dining room. Executive Chef Stephen Hopcraft crafts a menu that blends STK classics, alongside brunch staples. Not to be missed are the truffle 8 oz. wagyu flat iron steak with a fried egg, shaved truffle crispy potatoes and truffle buttered brioche ($48); lobster and eggs benedict with lobster, baby spinach, poached eggs, and caviar hollandaise on a toasted English muffin ($39); and the hot chicken and waffle made with a fried hot chicken thigh over buttermilk waffles served with pickles, coleslaw and a maple BBQ sauce ($28). Saturday and Sunday brunch hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Melinda Sheckells is the editor of OFFTHESTRIP.COM. Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells

