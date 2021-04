LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares recommendations on what to eat and drink this week in Las Vegas.

This week's menu includes a new San Diego taco shop Tacos el Carbon coming to town, Sushi Ichiban restaurant opening on Fremont Street and the new menu being launched for spring at Makers & Finders.

