Watch
PositivelyLVDining and Entertainment

Actions

Summer Concert Series returns to Downtown Summerlin this June

items.[0].image.alt
The Warren Group
The Howard Hughes Corporation to include a new office building and Tanager luxury apartment complex in Downtown Summerlin.
Downtown Summerlin Tanager 1.PNG
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 15:09:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin announces the return of Summer Concert Series starting in June. Weekly festivities will take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9 – July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public. The first performance will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy a socially distanced evening outdoors.

The working performance schedule will highlight the following:

June 9
Empire Records
Phil Stendek

June 16
Stoked!
Default Valentine

June 23
Velvet Elvis
Jase Naron

June 30
Guilt Pleasures
Richard Mann

July 7
Moonshiners
Illan Dvir-Djerassi

July 14
Jeremy Cornwell
Adena Sampson

Downtown Summerlin has partnered with New Vista, the largest non-profit provider of Supported Living Arrangements for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) in Nevada, to offer a VIP “Picnic on the Lawn” experience at Summer Concert Series! All proceeds from “Picnic on The Lawn” VIP ticket sales will benefit New Vista and provide services, training and housing for people living with IDD in Southern Nevada. For pricing and ticketing, visit www.summerlin.com.

Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn, making it a perfect one-stop to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style. Space is limited and based on a first-come first-served basis. Face masks, as of now, are required to attend. All attendees will be required to follow social distance protocols in place. Visit www.summerlin.com for details.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH