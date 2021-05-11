Summer Concert Series returns to Downtown Summerlin this June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin announces the return of Summer Concert Series starting in June. Weekly festivities will take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 9 – July 14. All concerts are free and open to the public. The first performance will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 p.m. and a second set at 8:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy a socially distanced evening outdoors.

The working performance schedule will highlight the following:

June 9

Empire Records

Phil Stendek

June 16

Stoked!

Default Valentine

June 23

Velvet Elvis

Jase Naron

June 30

Guilt Pleasures

Richard Mann

July 7

Moonshiners

Illan Dvir-Djerassi

July 14

Jeremy Cornwell

Adena Sampson

Downtown Summerlin has partnered with New Vista, the largest non-profit provider of Supported Living Arrangements for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) in Nevada, to offer a VIP “Picnic on the Lawn” experience at Summer Concert Series! All proceeds from “Picnic on The Lawn” VIP ticket sales will benefit New Vista and provide services, training and housing for people living with IDD in Southern Nevada. For pricing and ticketing, visit www.summerlin.com.

Select Downtown Summerlin restaurants will offer food and beverages for purchase, including wine and beer, on The Lawn, making it a perfect one-stop to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style. Space is limited and based on a first-come first-served basis. Face masks, as of now, are required to attend. All attendees will be required to follow social distance protocols in place. Visit www.summerlin.com for details.

