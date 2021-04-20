Styx adds third show at the Venetian Resort for September

Due to popular demand, Styx, the multimega-million-selling rock band that has forged an indelible legacy both on record and onstage, has added a third date to their engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Sept. 24.

The previously announced shows on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 are sold-out.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the newly added show on Sept. 24 start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public April 23 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available.

Tickets will be available for purchase here any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Styx fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning April 21 at 10 a.m. PT. Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning April 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

All pre-sales will end April 22 at 10 p.m. PT.

For these special performances, Styx – James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) – has created an exclusive set list and brand new stage production.