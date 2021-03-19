Station Casinos kicking off pool season with new menu offerings

Station Casinos is turning up the heat as the start of the 2021 pool season kicks off at Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, and Palace Station.

From extensive and elevated food and beverage offerings to poolside cabana and daybed rentals, guests will be treated to a mix of playful and luxurious pool experiences for relaxation in the sun this season.

Locals and visitors looking to shed their winter coats, dust off their sandals and soak up the sunshine can experience the following pool destinations:

Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa

The Backyard Pool

- Located on the lush eight-acre backyard at Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa, the pool complex offers amazing views of the Las Vegas Strip, personalized food and beverage service, and plush cabana, daybed, and lounge chairs. Now open, the pool boasts a sand bottom beach entry pool and a tranquil atmosphere while serving up uninterrupted serenity in the heart of Henderson.

- Food and Drinks: The menu comprised of fresh, light poolside fare offers something for every taste including healthy breakfast options, shareable snacks, salads and sandwiches and of course classic poolside cocktail favorites.

- Cabanas: Prices start at $150 Monday-Thursday and $200 Friday-Sunday.

- Daybeds: Prices start at $50 Monday-Thursday and $75 Friday-Sunday.

- Reservations: Can be made through the concierge for both cabanas and daybeds by calling 702-617-7744.

- Admission: $20 for adults and $10 for children Monday through Thursday.

- Hours of Operation: The Backyard Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Beginning May 22, daily operational hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pond

- The Pond at Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa offers an adults-only pool experience complete with a private bar, live musical entertainment, a stunning waterfall area, bottle service and plenty of room for sunbathing. Guests 21 or over will be welcomed to enter this secret oasis tucked away among the towering palms starting May 22.

- Cabanas: Prices start at $300.

- Daybeds: Prices start at $150.

- Reservations: Can be made through the concierge for both cabanas and daybeds by calling 702-617-7744.

- Admission: The Pond will be by reservation only due to limited capacity.

- Hours of Operation: Starting May 22, The Pond will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

Sandbar Pool

- Boasting 19 private cabanas and poolside service and gaming, Sandbar Pool at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa offers an atmosphere for every kind of pool day. Now open, guests can experience handcrafted cocktails and fresh eats at Sandbar Grille all while enjoying upbeat music and soaking up some vitamin D under the desert sun. Later this season, guests can also indulge in an array of gaming tables located just steps away from the main pool and take part in a game of blackjack.

- Food and Drinks: Guests can enjoy breakfast dishes, tasty shareables, plenty of healthy and light options and Sandbar signatures while lounging in style

- Cabanas: Prices start at $150 Monday-Friday and $300 Saturday-Sunday. Cabana rentals include a personalized cabana host, assorted soft drinks, pastry basket, snack basket and a fruit plate.

- Daybeds: Prices start at $50 Monday-Friday and $150 Saturday-Sunday.

- Reservations: Cabana and daybed reservations can be made by calling the resort concierge team at 702‐797‐7873.

- Admission: Pool admission for non‐registered hotel guests is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages four to 16.

- Hours of Operation: Sandbar Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Beginning May 12, daily operational hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A live DJ will spin Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Crimson Pool

- Starting Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, Crimson Pool will be open for guests 21 and over Friday- Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Cabana rates will start at $250.

Palace Station

- Opening today, the pool at Palace Station welcomes a newly refreshed, lushly landscaped pool deck featuring luxury chaise lounge chairs, cabanas and daybeds available for daily rental and a boutique bar perfect for sipping and chatting.

- Food and Drinks: Pool-goers can enjoy an array of breakfast dishes, appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches and lighter fare

- Cabanas: Start at $100 Monday-Thursday and $125 Friday-Sunday. Cabana rentals include six complimentary Fiji waters, choice of fruit plate, snack basket or pastry basket.

- Daybeds: Start at $75 Monday-Thursday and $100 Friday-Sunday.

- Reservations: Cabana and daybed reservations can be made by calling 702-285-2307.

- Admission: $15 for adults and $10 for children under 10 Monday-Thursday. $20 for adults and $15 for children under 10 Friday-Sunday.

- Hours of Operation: Starting today, the pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Beginning Tuesday, May 18, Industry Nights will be held every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to close for guests 21 and over. A daily Happy Hour will be offered from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. featuring food specials starting at $5 along with beverage specials such as Bud Drafts for $5 and cocktails for $7.