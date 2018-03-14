St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Las Vegas | 2018

Las Vegas certainly knows how to party and there are plenty of places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the valley.

NEED A RIDE?

AAA's Tipsy Tow service will provide a free ride home and vehicle tow up to 10 miles. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. To take advantage of the service, drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) and state that they need a Tipsy Tow. Drivers should be prepared to provide their name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description.

PARADES, PARTIES ETC.

CITY OF HENDERSON CARNIVAL/FESTIVAL AND PARADE

The City of Henderson will host a carnival/festival March 16 through 18 in downtown Henderson. There will be rides, games, live entertainment and food and drinks available for purchase. There will also be head shaving for St. Baldrick's and Irish whiskey tasting contests. Admission is free. The 52nd annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. March 17. The parade features dozens of entries. The Las Vegas Hustler Car Club will host their 9th annual car show after the parade at the Downtown Rec Center on Basic Road.

BASKIN ROBBINS

Baskin Robbins will be offering free samples of its Mint Chip 'n Oreo milkshake from 3 to 7 p.m. March 17.

BEER PARK

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas is tapping into the luck of the Irish with a St. Patrick’s Day rooftop celebration featuring green beer and a twist to the traditional corned beef sandwich, served on warm French bread, piled high with thick slices of corned beef and topped with fries, coleslaw and spicy mustard, priced at $9.95. The Strip-side bar and restaurant will keep the party going with a live DJ from 9 p.m. until close.

BORRACHA MEXICAN CANTINA

Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch will be offering $5 shots of Jameson and $5 Green Beer Drafts all day long. Do yourself a favor and order some tacos to accompany your drinks!

BOYD GAMING PROPERTIES

Boyd Gaming properties will be offering the following St. Patrick’s Day drink specials at The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont, Main Street Station, Aliante, Cannery and Eastside Cannery’s casino bars from Thursday, March 15 through Sunday, March 18: $9 Dew & A Brew and $10 Irish Car Bombs. Gifts shops and spirit stores at The Orleans, Suncoast, Gold Coast, Sam’s Town, Cannery, Eastside Cannery and Aliante will be offering 20 percent off all whiskeys throughout the month of March.

BURGERS & BREWS

Burgers & Brews at M Resort will celebrate with a special menu featuring Irish cheddar-ale soup and corned beef and cabbage with buttered new red potatoes. Guests may also enjoy the regular menu. Cost is $17.99.

CABO WABO

Sammy Hagar’s rockin’ cantina, Cabo Wabo inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, will transform into the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day party spot with live music and

specials on food and drinks. Holiday celebrators will be offered Cabo Wabo’s specialty Suerte de Irish enchilada platter, made with shredded chicken or beef, house blend of

Mexican cheese, all smothered in a specialty green salsa verde, priced at $15.95. Drink specials will include green beer, starting at $7; and beer buckets filled with select

import and domestic brews, priced at $23.

CITY OF LAS VEGAS

St. Pat’s Day Lunch (ages 50+)

Thursday, March 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $8.

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.

Wear your green and join us for a traditional corned beef and cabbage lunch. Advance registration required and is open until full or March 8. Call 702-229-1515 for registration and information.

St. Patty's Celebration and Luncheon (ages 50+)

Thursday, March 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $6 and city of Las Vegas Senior Programs membership required.

Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702-229-6454.

Enjoy corned beef and cabbage and touch of the Irish spirit. You might even catch a leprechaun. Advance registration required.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon (ages 50+)

Friday, March 16, at 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $7 per person.

Derfelt Senior Center in Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave., 702-229-6601.

Join us for an Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread and a dessert.

Advance registration is required and open until full. Call 702-229-6601 for registration and information.

St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon (ages 50+)

Friday, March 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $7.

Lieburn Senior Center; 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600.

Wear something green so you don’t get pinched! Enjoy corned beef, cabbage, Jell-O and entertainment. Advance registration required by March 13.

CLIQUE BAR & LOUNGE

Kickoff St. Patrick’s Day with a cocktail party! Located inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel, Clique Bar & Lounge will be featuring two specialty cocktails, Breakfast of Scoundreds and the Lucky Green Leprechaun to celebrate the day. The Breakfast of Scoundrels is made of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Dorda Double Chocolate Liquer, Milk and Guinness Irish Stout. The Lucky Green Leprechaun is mixed with Ginger Irish Whiskey, Domaine De Canton, IPA Syrup, Yuzu Citrus, Chocolate Bitters and Guinness Irish Stout. Garnished with a Lucky Charm Rice Krispy Treat.

COMMONWEALTH

Commonwealth will offer a hosted open bar from noon to 4 p.m. March 17, featuring well drinks and draft beers, priced at $50 per person, with live performances from local DJs. Commonwealth will open for general admission at 4 p.m., with a performance from The Rayford Bros. band from 5 to 10 p.m. The Rayford Bros. band is best known for renditions of 50s and 60s rockabilly, rock ‘n’ roll and surf favorites, as well as their own original songs. Commonwealth will host live DJ sets in the main room following The Rayford Bros. from 10 p.m. to close.

CORONADO CAFE

Guests will be transported to Ireland as they choose from Coronado Café's St. Patrick's Day Specialty Menu, only available on Saturday, March 17. From 7 to 11 a.m., the

Coronado Café will serve Guinness Marinated Sirloin Steak ($8.95) served with two eggs, boxty potato cakes and Irish soda bread. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Coronado Café

will feature a two-course meal with a choice of O'Flaherty's Split Pea Soup or House Salad and Corned Beef & Cabbage ($10.95), served with boiled potatoes and carrots. Guests

can also sip on classic Irish favorites such as a bottle of Guinness ($3) and Bailey's Irish Cream and Coffee ($2).

DELMONICO STEAKHOUSE

Delmonico Steakhouse is putting a flare on traditional Irish fare, featuring festive bar snacks including Guinness ice cream floats $10, homemade brats served with a mustard

trio $9, and corned duck sliders $10.Also, all month long, enjoy Delmonico’s aged to perfection, charbroiled 32 oz. porterhouse with roasted garlic, California olive oil, and

herb sea salt, available weekends in March.

DOWNTOWN CONTAINER PARK

On March 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Downtown Container Park’s monthly Wine & Beer Tasting Series is going green with Irish pride! “Sham-Rock the Park” revelers are encouraged to partake in the celebration of holiday tradition and ensuing shenanigans. Each ticket grants access to bottomless beverage options including Guinness and shamrock-hued PBR drafts. Enjoy limerick-laden live entertainment as Empire Records – dubbed the ‘ultimate 90’s experience’ – lays down covers of the decade’s top tunes.

For a drink with a view, head to the rooftop at Oak & Ivy located inside Container Park where lads and lasses over the age of 21 can wet their whistles with $5 Jameson cocktails or head downstairs to Oak & Ivy’s main bar for $12 North Dublin Style Old Fashioneds and Irish Buck “Mules”. Hungry? Treat your taste buds to indulgent Irish fare at Downtown Terrace. For an additional charge the rooftop eatery will serve a menu of Corned Beef Reuben Sandwiches, Green Eggs and Ham, emerald colored Mimosas and 805 drafts.

Assemble your mates and prepare for a proper craic! Tickets for “Sham-Rock the Park” Beer Fest are on sale now for $15 online. Guests may also purchase tickets to the event at Downtown Container Park’s gates for $20.

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN

Downtown Summerlin is hosting the New Vista's Brew Best St. Patrick's Day Craft Beer Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. March 17 on The Lawn. Celebrating its 11th year, Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival is the longest running open-air beer festival in Southern Nevada. Attendees enjoy an afternoon of unlimited samplings from both local and national breweries, entertainment, activities and games. Participants recieve a souvenir tasting glass and tasting guide.

595 CRAFT KITCHEN

St. Patrick’s Day is almost here, and 595 Craft and Kitchen is doing it right with Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, $5 Jameson shots and $5 Nitro Irish coffee stout. Served all day, 595 Craft and Kitchen is the place to be this St. Patrick’s Day.

ETHEL M CHOCOLATES

For one day only, CraftHaus Brewery and Ethel M Chocolates are teaming up to give a special St. Patrick’s Day tasting. Adults will savor 30-45 minutes of seasonal beers and chocolates and receive an in-depth lesson on pairings from a chocolatier, along with, brewery owner, Wyndee Forrest. If that’s not enough, following the tasting, participants get to leave with an exclusive offer to both brands. This event is $25 per person and space is limited to 25 people per session. To reserve your space, please call Ethel M at 702.435.2608.

FANTASY AT LUXOR

Each guest who attends the St. Patrick’s Day performance of "Fantasy" in green attire will receive a complimentary deck of FANTASY playing cards. Following the show, all guests are invited to a meet and greet opportunity with the cast for photos and autographs.

FLOUR & BARLEY

Chef John Alers at Flour & Barley will offer the Luck of the Irish Pie ($17.50) in honor of St. Patrick’s Day — this specialty dish is topped with pesto cream sauce, corned

beef, Brussels sprouts, sausage and potato. Available March 15 to 18.

FRACTURED PRUNE

Fractured Prune will be offering The Leprechaun's Box O'Dough(nuts) featuring one dozen doughnuts made especially for the holiday. The St. Paddy's Dozen includes 2 each of OC Emeralds (FP’s OC Sand doughnut with Green Honey glaze), Paddy Cakes (FP’s B-Day Cake doughnut with green and white sprinkles), Irish Envy (FP’s Green with Envy doughnut - mint glaze with mint chocolate chips), Irish Creme and Cookies (FP’s Cookies and Cream doughnut with green vanilla glaze), Black Irish (Chocolate glaze with green and white sprinkles) and Cliffs of Moher (FP’s Rocky Shores doughnut with Green glaze).

FREEDOM BEAT

Freedom Beat inside Downtown Grand will feature Boston, Massachusetts, during its next Culinary Road Trip, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. The dinner will begin at 6:30

p.m. March 14 and feature lobster rolls and fried clams, Parker House rollas and corned beef with Irish curry fries, Guiness meat pies with potatoes and garlic spinash, and

Boston cream pie and cider donuts for desert. Tickets to the multi-course dinner are just $55 per person and include five perfectly paired, themed cocktails.

FREED'S BAKERY

Freed’s Bakery will offer guests a chance to “get lucky” this St. Patrick’s Day with a contest for the chance to win a Rainbow Pot of Gold cake, available for the holiday on March 17. Guests who purchase an Irish cupcake may find one filled with gold dragees beginning Saturday, March 10. Those who find the gold-infused cupcakes will receive a complimentary Rainbow Pot of Gold cake.The colorful creation will be made of vanilla, rainbow-layered cake and filled with Bavarian cream, chocolate gold coins and gold dragees. The seven-inch St. Patrick’s Day dessert will be available for purchase on Thursday, March 15 through Saturday, March 17 and priced at $64.95.

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day for 4 days beginning March 15 at the Fremont Street Experience. Featuring an appearance by former Mayor Oscar Goodman, strolling flash mobs, alluring dancers and free, live entertainment from 19 bands on three stages, guests will enjoy themed, theatrical musical performances by bands including Celtic Rockers, Darby O'Gill and the Little People, Luck of the Spandex, The AnGry Brians, Whiskey Galore and more. Uniformed firefighters from across the country will join Las Vegas valley firefighters and bagpipers for the 12th annual Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association St. Patrick's Day March at noon March 17. Throughout the weekend, revelers are encouraged to capture their experience on Instagram using #FremontStreet for a chance to see their photos displayed on the world’s largest single video screen, Viva Vision. Furthermore, as part of the efforts of the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities, Fremont Street Experience, Lyft Las Vegas and Zero Fatalities will be offering up to $10 off to all new and existing Lyft users on St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Las Vegas. Lyft users can call their designated driver on demand and celebrate responsibility.

GOLDEN TIKI

The Golden Tiki will be serving green Dole Whip on St. Patrick's Day. There will also be live performances by The Unwieldies, Bogtrotter's Union, and Professor Rex Dart starting at 9 p.m.

HANK'S FINE STEAKS & MARTINIS

Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch is offering a special St. Patrick's Day menu. Special offerings include Irish beer cheese soup for $12, corned beef shortribs with butter poached parsley potatoes for $45, and Irish stout chocolate cake for $10.

HARD ROCK CAFE

Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas Strip will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a limited-time offer, bursting with Irish-inspired flavors. The St. Paddy’s Burger, a mouth-watering Guinness® Bacon Cheeseburger is available Mon., March 12 – Sun., March 18 as a rockin’ tribute to the Irish national holiday. The St. Paddy’s Guinness® Bacon Cheeseburger is made with a Hard Rock signature burger patty, topped with Jameson® Irish whiskey bacon jam and succulent Guinness® cheese sauce, served on a toasted bun with crisp lettuce and vine-ripened tomato with a side of Hard Rock fries. $18.95.

HASH HOUSE A GO GO

Specials include mint chip pancakes for $7.99, beef and Guiness Irish stew for $12.99, and corned beef and cabbage for $14.99. Drink specials include the Frigid Irishman (house made nitro cold brew with a shot of Jameson Cask Mates whiskey topped with whipped cream) for $6; HH Irish Coffee (house blend coffee served with sugar cube, shot of Jameson whiskey and topped with whipped cream) for $6; and Black and Tan (half Guinness and half Harp lager) for $6.

HEATHSTONE KITCHEN & CELLAR

For this special day, Hearthstone will be offering a variety of drinks specials including $5 shots of Jameson and $10 Irish Car Bombs. As if that isn’t enough, pull up a chair and indulge in classic dishes such as Corn Beef and Cabbage but be sure to leave room for the mouthwatering Guinness Ice Cream Float.

HOGS & HEIFERS

Hogs & Heifers will host its annual Las Vegas Valley Firefighters Parade & Skills Challenge on 3rd Street. Parade assembly begins at 10:30 a.m. March 17 in front of Hogs &

Heifers. At noon, the parade will move from Fremont and Main, down Fremont to 3rd Street, culminating at Hogs & Heifers for the Firefighter Skills Challenge Competition. Hogs

& Heifers very own Michelle Dell will serve as Grand Marshall of the parade. There will be fire trucks on display, Irish dancers, Honor Guards PLUS a Jameson Irish Whiskey ice

luge and more!

HOLSTEINS SHAKES AND BUNS

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Holsteins inside The Cosmopolitan will also offer the Emerald Isle Bam-Boozled Shake from March 14-17. The sweet treat is made with Jameson

Irish Whiskey, vanilla ice cream, apple compote and a drizzled caramel swirl, finished with a frosted rim decorated with green sprinkles, green apple Sugar Babies, green apple

Laffy Taffy, chocolate coins and a rainbow sugar cookie ($15).

HOOTERS CASINO HOTEL

Las Vegas natives and premier cover band, All Too Familiar, will take the stage performing guest’s favorite hits from R&B classics, Rock-n-Roll to country anthems spanning the last four decades from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 17. This show is free and open to the public.

HOUSE OF BLUES

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday and Saturday, March 16 – 17 with a $26 per person All-You-Can-Eat Corned Beef and Cabbage Package complete with red bliss potatoes, carrots, drunken mustard, and marble rye toast, available between the hours of 11:30 a.m. – 12 a.m. and also can be purchased by the plate for $18. To top it off, House of Blues offers a special St. Patrick’s Day desert of Sticky Toffee Pudding – a traditional date cake with vanilla ice cream and whiskey sauce. Stay for the live evening entertainment from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. featuring the Sheleighlys and a $40 All-You-Can-Drink Package good for all well liquor, house wine, and domestic beer. Must be 21+ to purchase.

JW MARRIOT RESORT AND SPA/RAMPART CASINO

You don’t need to take the rocky road to Dublin to find an Irish Pub, come to JW Marriott Las Vegas for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The doors of the Valencia Ballroom and outdoor terrace open at noon on March 17 with no cover charge. Eat, drink, dance, sing along with the band, get dressed in green, and make a new friend. Live music by Holes & Hearts and Finnegan's Wake; Irish fare including shepard's pie and grilled corned beef on rye; green beer, Guiness and Harp on tap; Irish-themed cocktails; giant bar games; and more.

LIBRE MEXICAN CANTINA

It wouldn’t be St. Patrick’s Day without shots of Jameson. Libre Mexican Cantina will be offering $5 shots all day.

MB STEAK

MG Steak at Hard Rock Hotel will celebrate with drinks, music and more starting at 5 p.m. Local “funologist” and Irishman, John O’Donnell, will host the festive celebration including bagpipers and plenty of beverages to go around. Available exclusively for the night, drink specials include the “Get Lucky” cocktail, made with Jameson Irish whiskey, peach schnapps and fresh sour mix for $16 and Guinness, priced at $9. Full menu also available.

MORELS STEAKHOUSE & BISTRO

Morels Steakhouse & Bistro is celebrating with shamrock-shaped macaron ice cream sandwiches with mint ice cream and green Gigil lager from Verdugo West Brewing Co. The beer is $8 and macarons are $12.

MRKT AT ALIANTE

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, MRKT at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will host an Ireland-inspired dining experience titled “A Taste of Ireland.” The four-course dinner will include specially selected stouts, whiskeys and meads paired with hearty dishes, featuring fresh Irish flavors. There will be corned beef, lamb stew with Irish soda bread, Irish whiskey-cured salmon and boxty, and Guiness cake. Cost is $65 per person.

NACHO DADDY

Nacho Daddy is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day all month long with the Irish Nacho – Kennebec potato chips smothered in melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, queso, and house-made shredded corned beef topped with brown mustard, relish, and scallions for $13.95. Wash it down with the new Nacho Daddy Stout – brewed with roasted barley and copious amounts of lactose to give it a creamy, iced coffee impression along with notes of chocolate and Madagascar vanilla beans to complete the aromatic pallet. All this flavor wrapped up in a deliciously mild 4.1 percent ABV. stout.

NEW YORK-NEW YORK

For the ninth consecutive year, New York-New York Hotel & Casino will celebrate the luck of the Irish at its shamrockin’ Celtic Feis, March 16-17. The two-day extravaganza will feature two parades, live entertainment, a flash mob and authentic Irish bites at Nine Fine Irishmen. Festivities will kickoff at 4 p.m. March 16 with a parade starting at Bliss Dance at The Park. The parade will be followed by a welcome toast. The party will begin at 7. Tickets are $10. On March 17, the festivities will begin at 11 a.m. on the Brooklyn Briedge. There will be stilt performers, festive Irish bands and leprechauns. The Las Vegas Pipe Band will lead a march through the casino to the bridge, starting at 10:30 a.m. Opening festivities will conclude with Murphey announcing this year’s inductees to New York-New York’s famous “Wall of Fine.” The parade is complimentary and open to guests of all ages. Immediately following the parade, Celtic Feis begins and guests must be at least 21 years of age to purchase tickets, which start at $10. VIP packages will be available for purchase, starting at $100. Price will include open bar and reserved VIP area.Throughout the two-day St. Patrick’s Day bash, Nine Fine Irishmen will serve traditional Irish fare from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. including signature dishes such as beer n’ cheese dip, shepherd’s pie, Irish bangers and corned beef and cabbage. Performers providing nonstop music throughout the festival include Sin E Ri Ra, Phoenix, Celtic Rockers and more.

NORTHSIDE CAFE & CHINESE KITCHEN

Northside Cafe & Chinese Kitchen in SLS Las Vegas will celebrate St. Patrick;s Day with a traditional Irish meal -- corned beef, cabbage, potates and vegetables. It will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $9.95.

O'SHEAS BLOQ PARTY

The annual party, centered around the iconic Irish-themed casino and pub, O’Sheas Casino – will offer a traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration with a Vegas-style twist. Activities include a raucous St. Paddy’s parade, Irish-inspired food and drink specials, beer overflowing and live entertainment throughout The LINQ Promenade. A bagpiper breakfast will kick things off at 8 a.m. The parade will take place at noon. Live performances will continue throughout the day. The High Roller Observation Wheel will be lit green beginning at sunset. Several restaurants and bars will offer food and drink specials including crepes from Amorino, Luck of the Irish pie from Flour & Barley, St. Patrick's Day Rueben balls and corned beef from Off the Strip Bistro & Bar, Irish Coffee Cupcakes from Sprinkles, corned beef brisket, shepherd's pie, grilled corned beef sandwiches and more from Yard House.

PANCHO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Downtown Summerlin, will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the “Greengo Burrito,” available exclusively on March 17. The all-green dish will include grilled chicken breast, marinated in a cilantro pesto sauce and served with whole beans in a large spinach tortilla, topped with roasted tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses. The “Greengo Burrito” will be priced at $14.95. In addition, Pancho’s will offer happy hour in the cantina from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drink specials include: $3 off well drinks, $3 off house wines, and $3 off flavored margaritas.

PUBLIC SCHOOL

Diners at Public School 702 can get their Irish fix with Public School’s Bangers & Mash which features wo grilled chicken & herb sausages, bacon Brussels mash served with

caramelized onion au jus. The restaurant also offers a Beer Battered Fish & Chips featuring cod, served with remoulade sauce and sriracha ketchup.

PUB 365

Guests can celebrate their favorite beer holiday at PUB 365 inside Tuscany Suites & Casino with Guinness and Killians Irish Red for $3.65 and a free stout beer sidecar with a Jameson Castmates. Shepherd’s pie will be available for $8.

REHAB BEACH CLUB

Rehab Beach Club at Hard Rock hotel-casino will be hosting a St. Patrick's Day celebration with DJ Lisa Pittman on March 17. The fun continues on March 18 with Atmsphre. Rehab is a 5-acre tropical playground with sandy beaches, swim-up blackjack tables and luxurious cabanas as they dance the day away.

REMEDY'S AND DISTILL (ALL LOCATIONS)

Remedy’s and Distill are the perfect options to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day without leaving the comfort of your neighborhood. All six locations will have a “Wearin’ O the Green” costume contest with $100 prize and food and drink specials including green beer, homemade corned beef & cabbage for $11.99, 16 oz. Guinness drafts for $4, Jameson shots for $4, and Irish Car Bombs for $5.

RI RA LAS VEGAS

Ri Ra Las Vegas will kick off the St. Patrick's Day celebrations by cheering on Ireland in the Six National rugby match against Englad while enjoying some of Ireland's delicious breakfat dishes. The fun continues at noon when The Black Donnellys take the stage. They will be followed by The Crooked Jacks, a celebrated Irish trio known for their folk ballads, and Craic Haus.Traditional Irish dancers and bagpipers will roam the crowd throughout the afternoon, offering an experience guests won’t want to miss. In addition, Rí Rá Las Vegas will offer a specialty menu of traditional Irish dishes, including Fish and Chips, Whiskey Glazed Salmon, Beef and Guinness Stew, Chicken Boxty and much more.

ROCK AND REILLY'S IRISH PUB LAS VEGAS

Rock and Reilly's will celebrate with an all-day party featuring drink and food specials, Irish-themed giveaways and live entertainment. There will be Green Beer (Coors Light) for $5, Heineken and Guinness drafts for $7, and three signature cocktails, Irish Car Bombs, the Celtic Makeover and Jameson, Reilly's Special, each $8. Reilly’s will also offer its popular Irish soda bread, corn beef and cabbage, and Irish Nachos for buy one get one half off. Carrying the party into the night, the 6,700 sq. foot restaurant, bar and patio will have live entertainment beginning at 9 p.m.

SID'S CAFE AT WESTGATE

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Sid’s Café with the special Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner on Saturday, March 17, which includes Boiled Marbled Potatoes, Baby Carrots and Irish Soda Bread, for $18. Pair with a Guinness for $4.

SUGAR FACTORY

For the entire month of March, Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show will offer their “Shamrock Insane Milkshake,” made with cake pops, rice Krispy treats, rainbow sour belts, Lucky Charms marshmallow cereal, and edible chocolate covered coins. In addition, on March 17, the upstairs Chocolate Lounge will host “Oh Lala Chocolat,” a sweets filled party featuring chocolate chip cookie shots, chocolate splash fondue, ice cream bar, alcohol-infused cupcakes, cotton candy martini cloud and more goodies. Priced at $69 the event starts at 9 p.m. and goes until midnight.

THERAPY RESTAURANT

Get ready to get sham-rocked, because Therapy restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas is offering a lucky libation and drink specials Thursday, March 1 through Sunday, March 18 for

St. Patrick’s Day. Therapy’s Irish fun includes $7 shots of Jameson and pints of Guinness Blonde and Guinness Draught beer for $5.

THIRD THURSDAY ON 3RD

Third Thursday outside the Downtown Grand will celebrate St. Patrick's Day early on March 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. This month’s event aims to give attendees of ALL AGES a bit of craic with five gourmet food trucks, street games, and O’swag give-a-ways PLUS additional property-wide celebrations on the luckiest day of the year. Speaking of lucky, the Downtown Grand will be pouring All-You-Can-Drink Green Beer (21+ over) for just $20 from 6pm-Midnight (on 3rd Street as well as at Freedom Beat and Furnace Bar). In addition, there will be live art by top freestyle artists, Jesse Hudson and Recycled Propaganda, DJ Edoc will provide the shamrock soundtract, and there will be street games such as

cornhole and foosball.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues into the weekend with an official Paddy’s Pint Crawl on from noon to midnight March 17. $20 will get you all-you-can drink green beer at Freedom Beat, Furnace Bar, and the Citrus Grand Pool Deck. Wristbands will be available for purchase at the casino cage.

TOM'S URBAN

During the month of March Tom’s Urban is hosting Tom’s March Foolery Field Day on The Patio. Guests can enjoy a number of outdoor games such as Skee-ball, giant Jenga, air hockey and shuffle board while enjoying refreshing beers, cocktails and shots all sold at a special price.

UMAMI BURGER

Umami Burger at SLS Las Vegas will offer drink specials including $5 Jameson shots and 14-ounce house brew green beers.

XCYCLE LAS VEGAS

The 2nd annual Bikes and Brunch charity event will take place on March 17 starting at 12:15 p.m. The 45-miute intense cardio workout is a fundriaser for the Patrick Kelley Youth Foundation. A delicious free brunch catered by Rachel's Kitchen and Pressed Juicery will follow the workout. Cost is $40.

