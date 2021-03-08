Springs Preserve to reopen outdoor areas March 19

With restrictions and precautions in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Springs Preserve is inviting the community to thaw out from winter and get some fresh springtime air as it opens its outdoor natural areas on a limited schedule beginning March 19.

Outdoor areas at the Springs Preserve, including the outdoor animal habitat, main playground, trail system and Botanical Garden, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday; the property will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Nevada State Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Before arriving, visitors must purchase timed tickets in advance and will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocols while on site.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the property, and Springs Preserve staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces, including restrooms, throughout the day. The number of visitors allowed on the property at one time also will be restricted.

Bottled water will be available for purchase and refilling stations for reusable bottles will be available, but drinking fountains are closed.

The gift shop remains closed, although a small vending area will be open at the train station. The trackless train ride will operate every half-hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Divine Cafe will remain closed until further notice.

The Springs Preserve is planning a phased reopening of museums, exhibits and other indoor spaces throughout the summer and into fall as conditions allow.