South Point Hotel, Equestrian Center to host West Coast Regional Finals Rodeo

On May 14 and May 15, the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center will welcome back the West Coast Regional Finals Rodeo, hosted by the UNLV rodeo team and Hall of Fame coach Ric Griffith.

The rodeo will feature the best collegiate athletes from the West Coast region, including UNLV, Cal Poly, Fresno State, UCLA, West Hills, Feather River College, Lassen College, Pomona and Cuesta.

The event begins at 7 p.m. nightly and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased separately for each night for $15 for adults and $5 for children aged 3 – 12 or UNLV students with a valid ID. Guests can attend both Friday and Saturday events for $25. 8 a.m. Slack Access is included with nightly rodeo ticket.

Tickets go on sale today at noon PST and can be purchased by calling 702-797-8055.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the UNLV rodeo team. Seating is limited for this event.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, all seats will be sold in groups. Group tickets should all be purchased together to ensure you are seated together.

Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

For additional information on the rodeo, click here or email Boxoffice@southpointcasino.com.